YouTube phenomenon JoJo Siwa coming to Carle Place

Teenage YouTube phenomenon JoJo Siwa is coming to Long Island on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to launch her new book — and if your kids want to meet her, they need to get a wristband on Saturday, Sept. 30, that will give them one of the evening’s limited slots.

The wristbands will be given out beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, when the Barnes & Noble at 91 Old Country Rd. in Carle Place opens. Having a wristband enables the wearer to take a selfie with Siwa, who is 14. A copy of Siwa’s book — “JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PeaceOutHaterz” ($18.99, Abrams) — must be purchased for every wristband received, said Jennifer DeNicola, store manager. That means if parents are bringing two children who want to take selfies with Siwa, they must purchase two books, DeNicola says.

The pre-signed books will be handed out when wristband holders return for the Oct. 3 event, which begins at 6 p.m., DeNicola says. Only one parent or guardian may accompany a child to the event, she says.

Siwa has more than 4.4 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, and her anti-bullying “Boomerang” music video has 355 million views. Siwa appeared on two seasons of the TV show “Dance Moms.” She is known for her signature colorful oversize hair bows, which many of her fans also wear.

For more information, call the store at 516-741-9850 or visit bn.com