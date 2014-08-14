Farm-fresh veggies and flowers at Farmingdale State College

If you're looking for organic farm-fresh vegetables and flowers for dinner tonight, why not stop by Farmingdale State College on Route 110? Students there hold a sale every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sustainable Garden on the campus, and proceeds are used to run the garden.

The selection varies from week to week, and includes everything from Romaine lettuce, jalapenos, kale, string beans, garlic and tomatoes to less common findings like lemon cucumbers, cucuzza, purple bell peppers and Asian eggplant.

Many types of flowers, such as sunflowers, marigolds, dahlias, cosmos, allium and zinnias, also are available.