NYC lifestyle brand, 180 the Store, opens first Long Island outpost

For eight years, Denise Williamson, 180 the Store's owner, has run an emporium at that numeral address on Duane Street in TriBeCa, Manhattan, doing occasional pop-ups in the Hamptons.

“They were very well received,” she says. That led her to opening an Amagansett shop set in an 850-square foot house, marked by an oversized Japanese lantern, where shoppers will enter “a place of discovery.” Williamson’s inventory is often exclusive, featuring various designers from around the world.

See which clothing stores are new to the Hamptons this summer. NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano reports. Credit: Randee Daddona

Her focus? "A luxury casual lifestyle that is functional, livable and offers beautiful craftsmanship,” she says.

A lifelong globetrotter, Williamson sources furniture, home goods, glassware, clothes and more from unexpected places. “For me, it’s my passion,” she says, adding that she hopes the new store will be a place, “to see and learn.”

A lifelong globetrotter, Denise Williamson sources furniture, home goods, glassware, clothes and more from unexpected places. Credit: 180 THE STORE

There are Italian glassware sets ($140); mouth-blown vases from Germany, some that can stand alone ($3,500); and apothecary from Copenhagen-based company Frama including scented candles ($70), hand creams ($90) diffusers ($220). Fashion here includes jeans from small-batch denim brand Chimala of Japan and ultra-soft cotton T-shirts from Sunray ($90) manufactured on vintage loop wheels. Among other clothing lines, (many with a hipster vibe) find Arpenteur, AODress, Bode and Yaser Shaw. And visitors to the store won’t get bored. Williamson plans to have a rotating assortment of products featuring new items every week.

303 Main St., Amagansett, 180thestore.com