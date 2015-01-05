4 cranberry elixirs for great skin

Never got around to stringing cranberries for the holidays? No worries. Start your nutrient-rich new year right with a quick scrubbing of Jan Marini Skin Research's Holiday Exfoliator, with glycolic acid, proteolytic enzymes and orange-cranberry scent, $85; at janmarini.com.

June Jacobs Creamy Cranberry Cleanser is powered by cranberry extract, which is chock-full of flavonoids and polyphenol antioxidants (offering astringent and antiseptic properties) and phytosterols (said to fortify cell membranes and help lower cholesterol), $44; at junejacobs.com.

Weary from all that holiday chaos? Treat yourself to an exclusive Equinox Cranberry Brightening Facial, also with cranberry extract, to diminish the look of wrinkles, sun damage, $200; by appointment at Equinox locations, including Great Neck, Roslyn and Woodbury.

Soothing cranberry seed oil combines with topical calcium (to increase moisture levels) and wrinkle-smoothing retinol in Bioelements Sleepwear, $62, and Sleepwear for Eyes, $49, above, both luxurious overnight creams; at local salons, spas and bioelements.com.