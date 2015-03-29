4 new eyeliners to try

You see someone across a crowded room. Eyes lock. It's not all fantasy -- researchers have found we perceive others as more attractive with sustained eye contact. Make your eyes intoxicating with some of the new liners on the market, among them:

Napoleon Perdis Matte Eye Ink; $28 at napoleonperdis.com.

Flash a mod, retro look that'll get people looking back with Colorescience Gel Eyeliner. The quick-dry, cream-gel formula delivers vivid mineral pigments with pencil-like control -- just apply with an angled eyeliner brush; $28 at colorescience.com.

Kat Von D Lightning Liner is a liquid metallic liner with clever "click pen" design. Apply from inner to outer corners of eyes, using less pressure for thin lines, more for bolder looks; $20 at select Sephoras, sephora.com.

For state-of-the-art liner, try Dior Pastel Eyes Multi-Wear Adhesive Eye Patches, a new, limited-edition collection of laser-cut, multi-wear satin strips in spring shades: pistachio, peach, yellow, pink; $61 at Macy's and dior.com.