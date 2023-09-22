Amal Kapen Interiors and Decorations opens new shop in Cold Spring Harbor

For interior designer Amal Kapen, opening a store in Cold Spring Harbor has been a longtime dream — and her vision is finally coming to fruition. The hamlet was Kapen’s first choice for a storefront, but there was no availability there at the time of her initial search in 2018, so her first shop was located on Green Street in Huntington village.

The newest Amal Kapen Interiors and Decorations store, which opened in September, is located in a circa-1850 structure that was originally a whaling captain’s home, which was expanded in the 20th century to include storefronts.

“The history and the charm of this village storefront is what attracted me to this space,” says Kapen. This particular shop was once a candy store, and later, a clothing store, and, most recently, the Heritage Candle Shop, which was in operation for 54 years. At the height of its success, the Heritage Candle Shop occupied the entire building, selling antiques, art and candles.

Kapen has long been a collector of vintage and antique furniture, buying and selling such items even before opening her first store in Huntington.

“I found myself with an accumulation of beautiful treasures,” says the designer. “Instead of putting things in storage, I sold my items at antique galleries in Stamford and Northport, but getting there became a nuisance. So my store was born.”

After years of wanting to open a store in Cold Spring Harbor, Kapen says, “It feels like home. I love being a shopkeeper — the collecting and curating of items, as well as chatting with people. I could talk about decorating all day.”

Ultimately, says Kapen, “the store is an extension of my design business.” She adds that it is “a carefully curated showroom of things I love and will use in future projects, but can also be scooped up by the public.”

When Kapen is present at the store and not partaking in meetings with clients, she enjoys getting to know her customers.

“I will often look at their photos and share my professional opinion about whether an item will work in a space or not. I have taken care in selecting the items in my store and I like them to find just the right home.” She adds, “I'm a notoriously bad salesperson because I have a hard time parting with my gems.”

Amal Kapen Interiors has a curated selection of decorating books, candles, decorative pillows, table lamps, and vintage and antique furnishings and art. Prices start at $30.

29 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-282-8207, amalkapeninteriors.com