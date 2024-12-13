American Velvet women's boutique opens in Amityville 

When shop owner Jillian Carpenter's lease for her boutique, Carrie's Closet in Plainview, was expiring, she had a decision to make: renew the lease after taking over the location for the last five years or start fresh. Carpenter decided to change the business name and decamp to her hometown of Amityville.

The rebranded American Velvet boutique, which opened in November, still carries women’s clothes with what Carpenter calls, "a kick'd up boho rock and roll casual feel."

"It was a men’s boutique before this," she says, "so it was already sort of set up, with perfect storefront windows. We just had to add more dressing rooms to it."

Carpenter’s business is a hybrid of brick-and-mortar and sales through social media and the American Velvet app, which sends out notifications alerting customers of the shop's live sales.

"Our live sales are more during the weekdays/early week so people can shop from home, sit on their couch in their pjs and shop while I try stuff on for them," says Carpenter. Shopping via the app is like going through a website, except with someone trying on clothes live for the buyer, notes Carpenter.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings Newsletter Get the scoop on local holiday events and ideas on what to buy your loved ones this holiday season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You’re able to put things in your cart as I’m trying them on," says Carpenter, noting that the live sales have gained traction since the pandemic when people preferred online shopping. Some shoppers, she says, watch the lives and then come to try them on days later at the shop.

American Velvet carries denim — a specialty of Carpenter’s since her days working as a buyer for Urban Outfitters — dresses, skirts, rompers, sweaters, tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans, pants, shorts, loungewear, shorts and shoes. You’ll also find jewelry, hats, scarves, purses and other accessories.

"Right now, in the fall and winter, our knitwear is our favorite thing," Carpenter says. "Just something cozy, casual."

American Velvet also carries Six Fifty, a Mineola-based brand.

"Our bestselling item in the shop is a Six Fifty shirt called the ‘Anywhere’ top," says Carpenter, noting that it’s made from a stretchy crepe material and can be worn as a cowl neck, or off one or two shoulders.

Prices start at $5 for hair accessories and go up to $158 for an Italian-made blazer.

American Velvet, 156 Broadway, 631-510-0142, shopamericanvelvet.com.