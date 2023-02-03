Angela's Bra Boutique opens in Farmingdale, specializing in personalized bra fittings

Farmingdale just seemed like the perfect place for a bra shop, says Angela Cascio, owner of Angela’s Bra Boutique, which opened on Main Street in January.

“We really don’t have any place around here that does personalized bra fittings,” says Cascio. “The people who are coming here are telling me they used to go to one or another place that closed down or they drive all the way out east to one of the other places. So, they’re really excited we’re here to help."

Angela’s carries name brands, such as Fantasie, Elomi, and Freya in a variety of colors and sizes. Shoppers will also find Sports bras for athletics or comfort, underwire, lace, T-shirt and strapless bras, corsets and bodysuits.

The advantage of going to a specialty shop like Angela’s is to get properly measured into the right fitting bra. “Studies show that 85% of women are wearing the wrong bra,” Cascio says.

Wearing a good fitting bra means both greater comfort and support, notes Cascio.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“When you’re wearing the wrong bra, you’re so uncomfortable,” she says. “The band is too loose; the cups are the wrong size; the straps are falling off. And just for overall bra health, you should be in a good fitting bra.”

In addition to bras, there’s also loungewear, pajama sets, sweater dusters, lingerie and blankets.

“As people come in asking for things, I want to be able to service them,” says Cascio, noting that she also plans to add shape wear and swimwear soon.

Though Angela’s has a website, Cascio does not do e-commerce yet and strongly recommends purchasing bras in person.

The shop will also be hosting events, including a swimwear trunk show in March.

Bra prices range between $40 and $70 for bras; underwear starts $13.

Angela’s Bra Boutique is located at 223 Main St., in Farmingdale. The shop is open Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 516-249-6509, angelasbraboutique.com.