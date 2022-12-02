New bookstore, Athenaeum at Amityville Apothecary, opens in Amityville

Four years after opening Amityville Apothecary, a metaphysical space in Amityville Village, co-owners and friends Dina Rosenberg and Danielle Martin have opened a bookstore next door.

At the new Athenaeum at Amityville Apothecary, shoppers can expect to find spiritual and metaphysical-themed books that focus on personal development and growth, tarot reading, astrology, witch craft, dreams, working with angels, connecting with your ancestors and chakra cookbooks.

Martin says she carries “all things about how to become a better version of yourself and how to have fun, too.” Some of the more popular titles so far include "Lucid Dreams Beginners Tarot" by St. Soleil, "The Book of Stones" by Robert Simmons and Naisha Ahsian and "Connecting with Crystals" by Laurelle Rethke, who doubles as the shop's crystal healing teacher.

Of the more local folks to look out for: Colin Bedell’s ("A Little Bit of Astrology"); Dr. Michael Lennox ("Dream Sight; Llewellyn’s Complete Dictionary of Dreams"; "Llewellyn’s Little Book of Dreams"); and Magickal Michelle, who sells her hand-illustrated, NYC-inspired tarot deck at the shop. A store copy of all tarot decks are available to interact with before purchasing.

“I think there’s definitely a heightened awakening across society,” Martin says, adding that the shop “caters to the beginner that is just looking to start their journey to the more experienced practitioner that's looking to deepen their practice.”

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Purchases can be made in-store, online at shopamityvilleapothecary.com, or every Friday night starting at 8:30 p.m., during an Instagram Live sale where all new inventory is presented at a 15% off discount. A smaller Instagram sale takes place every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Otherwise, prices range from $10 a book to $65 for a book and deck combo.

At the apothecary a few feet over, customers can still get their fix on crystals, candles, jewelry, essential oils, herbs and more. Rosenberg and Martin also host events on the Apothecary grounds, where customers can learn how to carve candles and make ornaments, or as in the past, take part in educational discussions, like an introduction to witchcraft or working with angels.

Athenaeum at Amityville Apothecary is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 172 Park Ave., in Amityville.; 631-464-4589.