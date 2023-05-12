Family-owned Aura Designs in Albertson specializes in South Asian bridal attire 

Savita Chugh comes from generations of Indian retail owners, and like her ancestors, she strives to maintain traditions both professionally and personally.

Her shop Aura Designs in Albertson specializes in South Asian apparel for all occasions. As its name suggests, the shop radiates a distinct vibe. “The clothes are very colorful. There’s sparkling all over the place,” says Chugh, 63, of Albertson.

Chugh and her husband Surinder opened Bombay Bridal Boutique in 1982 in Jackson Heights, Queens and in 2020, opened Aura Designs in Albertson.

Chugh, who speaks English and Hindi, was born in Punjab, India and as a child, moved to Sweden and England before coming to the United States when she was 10, where her family settled in Queens.

Although Chugh has lived on Long Island for 20 years, her Indian culture, food and clothes have been constants.

Her grandparents came to the U.S. in the 1960s and opened a clothing shop in Woodside, Queens. Her parents had an apparel store in Manhattan’s Little India, where she helped out as a girl after school with her two sisters.

“Listening and patience” are Chugh’s two invaluable assets in her long career and personal life. She has been married 45 years, has four children, ages 25 to 40 and eight grandchildren.

Today, Chugh has continued the trend of incorporating family within running the business.

Her sons, Kunal, Sunny and Varun Chugh, work with her, while her daughter Meenakshi Carey raises her three children.

“It's a family business, and that makes us different,” she says. “We’re there to help each other.” She’s guided them in the art of customer service, and they’ve taught her about business-boosting technology.

“They are the ones who take care of our Instagram and Facebook accounts,” she says.

The store’s two floors feature selections for brides, grooms and attendants, party outfits and everyday clothes from India.

Chugh enjoys curating women’s and men’s merchandise and guiding customers as they browse through racks of drape-y saris, three-piece lenghas, which include a skirt, top and scarf, pantsuits, sherwani coats, and anarkalis, or long dresses. Custom orders are also available.

Sunny, 32, who’s married with three children, works full-time with his mom. “I grew up in the store in Queens,” he says, “and that's how I really got my start. I was always there.”

Accessories, including shiny bangles, necklaces and bridal jewelry, complement looks and run $25 and up. Casual pieces run $50 and up for women and $75 and up for men. Men’s formalwear items start around $200, while bridal outfits start around $1,000.

Aura Designs is located at 1065 Willis Ave., in Albertson. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 7 p.m. and weekends from noon to 7 p.m., as well as by special appointment; 917-860-7185.