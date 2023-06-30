California brand Aviator Nation opens first East Coast shop in East Hampton

It’s the first permanent brick-and-mortar store on the East Coast (making its debut in the Hamptons, no less) for Aviator Nation, a cool, casual 1970s-inspired California brand and best known best for its upbeat prints and super comfortable handmade distressed hoodies and sweatpants, no two alike.

Beyond the mainstays, the fashion mix for women, men and kids has expanded into activewear and swim and there’s plenty of it. Paige Mycoskie, company founder, launched the brand in 2006 out of her garage in Venice Beach while she worked at a surf shop.

Today, those relaxed duds are considered easy wardrobe go-tos and coveted by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z and Zac Efron to name just a few. At their new digs, Mycoskie personally designed the vibrant murals unique to the East Hampton location. All the walls are hand-painted with Aviator Nation’s classics — stripes, rainbows and beachy geometrics to create an explosion of color.

Find the brand’s fun totes and a new summer collection that includes denim shorts (a vintage mid-rise boyfriend style of cutoffs with embroidery runs $250), repeat smiley faces (eye-catching unisex hoodies go for $196), rainbow striped sweatpants to live in from dawn-to-dusk ($156), bathing suits galore (men’s striped trunks are $168), trucker hats (a kid’s smiley vintage style is $37) and a healthy dose of neon.

Good to note that products are made in the USA at their factory in California.

Aviator Nation, 87 Main St., East Hampton., 631-604-6431, aviatornation.com. Open Monday -Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.