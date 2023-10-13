Baby Boom children's boutique opens in Mount Sinai 

Boutique owner Cat Rosenboom says shopping for her 20-month-old son often led her to "the typical dinosaur or pickup truck" motif. "I found that shopping for boys was extremely hard," says Rosenboom, who owns women's clothing shop Rose & Boom with locations in Mount Sinai, St. James and Babylon.

When the space opened up next door to her Mount Sinai shop, she nabbed it and opened Baby Boom in August, offering what she calls trendy clothing for newborns to size 5T. “I tried to go the route of finding things that were different from what you’re going to find in the big box stores,” she explains.

The shop sells boys’ and girls' clothing and features many gender-neutral designs and colors. “Everything is very aesthetically pleasing, so there’s not a lot of blue and pink,” Rosenboom says. “It’s actually more neutral colors, like blacks and browns and tans.”

There are clothes from Aster & Oak and Little B’s, both from Australia, Me & Henry, from the U.K., and bamboo pajamas from Little Starbeams, whose owner is a native of Dix Hills. In accessories, you’ll find baby books, blankets, bath toys, bibs, swaddles, memory books, stacking toys, rattles, knitted stuffed animals, hats, backpacks and more. And she expects to get in Long Island-themed onesies soon.

As she was trying to come up with a name for her latest venture, Rosenboom settled on what she thinks is a perfect choice in her blossoming retail empire.

“Obviously, there are so many meanings behind it, and It connects us with the Rose & Boom brand as well,” she says.

Items ordered through the website can be delivered locally or picked up at Rose & Boom’s St. James and Babylon locations as well.

Prices start at $12 for a rattle and go up to $89 for a newborn layette.

Baby Boom, 176-4 North Country Rd., 631-509-4162; babyboomli.com