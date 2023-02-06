Bachelorette day trip ideas on Long Island: Affordable options that bring the fun 

Planning a bachelorette party doesn't always require airplane tickets, overnight trips and spending a ton of money to celebrate. A day trip in honor of the bride to be can happen right on Long Island. Plan a Nashville-inspired night out on Main Street, book a spa day or spend an afternoon at the winery — there is plenty to do and fun to be had without breaking the bank.

Destination bachelorette parties are all the rage on social media, with girls traveling to Nashville and Las Vegas, but one Long Island bride is looking at local options, Newsday TV's Rachel Weiss reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona

Night out on Main Street

Long Island has plenty of popular hubs packed with bars, restaurants and nightlife.

In Suffolk County, Huntington, Patchogue, Babylon and Port Jefferson are perfect for a night on the town. As for Nassau County, check out Long Beach, Rockville Centre and Farmingdale.

All of these Main Streets are within a short distance of their Long Island Rail Road stations, for any bridal party members traveling from out of town. With some party favors and a barhopping plan, this bachelorette celebration will last all night — and if you’re staying in town, there are plenty of brunch options in these communities for the following morning.

Inside Daisy's Nashville Lounge on Main Street in Patchogue, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

At Daisy's Nashville Lounge in Patchogue, guests can book the VIP lounge (a private section in the back of the bar) for a $75 minimum per person spent on drinks and/or food on Saturday nights. They also offer a five-appetizer package at $25, plus a complimentary bottle of Champagne. The co-owners are also developing a bachelorette package, where groups can receive cowboy hats, sunglasses and bandannas.

Spa day

Why not pick a spa package, so that your bridal party can relax together before the big wedding day?

Anoz Spa Boutique in Garden City can host parties on site or come to your gathering for group spa experiences. For private parties at the boutique (which can be hosted on a Sunday, Monday or Wednesday), guests can opt for a 30 minute massage, facial or both. The spa can host between 8 and 15 people, with a $100 minimum per person. They offer karaoke (with a $100 fee) and photography as add-ons. Therapists can also be hired at an hourly rate and travel to you for massages, which would be $85 each.

Guests can get a massage in the salt room at Island Salt and Spa in Sayville. Credit: Pamela Dolengewicz

At Island Salt and Spa in Sayville, your bridal party can choose services off the a la carte menu, including foot scrubs, cranial massages and facials. For the bride, they offer the Island Bridal Package, containing a body scrub, Swedish massage, facial and even a tapas plate! The Island Signature, one-hour facial is $130, and a 55-minute deep tissue massage is $110. They also offer add-ons and shorter services for lower rates.

Afternoon at the winery

Bachelorette parties get to make their own wine during a blending class with Nicole Hennessey, wine club director at Meadowlark North Fork by Macari Vineyards in Cutchogue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Credit: Randee Daddona

Wineries throughout Long Island offer both indoor and outdoor seating, making it a fun and affordable option no matter what season you’ll throw your bachelorette party.

Meadowlark North Fork by Macari Vineyards, located in Cutchogue, offers a package including a wine blending seminar and floral arrangement activity for $225 per person.

Del Vino Vineyards isn’t too far from the village of Northport, which could make for a full day of fun activities with a boozy starting point.

And Pindar Vineyards in Peconic offers tastings with a private wine educator and five wines, for $45 a person.