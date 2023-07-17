Is your Barbie worth money? Long Island shop owners share dolls to look for.

If you’re hoping that Barbie collection is enough to land you your dream house, you better see if you have some vintage ones hanging around in your attic.

With the new “Barbie” movie hitting theaters July 21, the doll is selling better than ever, with sales exploding at Little Switzerland Dolls and Toys in Huntington. And with more than 64 years worth of dolls, accessories and play sets, there is a ton of product out there, some worth its weight in gold; some worth its weight in, well, plastic.

“Everybody’s going crazy for Barbie right now,” says Lily Bergh, who's owned Little Switzerland since it opened in 1981. “They buy them all.”

These days, it is not unusual for the shop to move seven or eight Barbie dolls a day. Before the furor of the movie, the store was moving maybe one or two Barbies a day.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s excellent for business,” Bergh says. “Eight a day is crazy — I never sold eight a day. Christmastime, yeah, but not now.”

And people are buying everything. Ken dolls, bride dolls — you name it; it’s selling.

The iconic Barbie doll debuted on March 9, 1959, at the Toy Fair in New York City in a black-and-white striped swimsuit. The Mattel toy, created by Ruth Handler, took off like a rocket (including Astronaut Barbie, which debuted in 1965), and the doll has been a mainstay in toy aisles ever since.

And now it’s on the big screen. The powerfully pink film stars Margot Robbie as the iconic golden-haired glamour icon alongside Ryan Gosling as her blonde beau, Ken. Greta Gerwig, who landed Oscar nominations for best directing and best original screenplay for the 2018 film “Lady Bird,” directed the film, which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, bringing a much more auteur aesthetic to the film than other toy-inspired flicks.

Is my Barbie doll worth money?

For collectors, one of the holy grails is that original Barbie, with a complete in-the-box item selling for as much as $9,300 on eBay. Not too bad considering it originally sold for $3.

“With the movie coming out, there’s a lot of interest in Barbie again,” says Alex Kuvish, owner of Fantastic Toyage in Massapequa. He also cites the original Barbie as the most desirable, adding that the designer Barbies also bring a lot of interest, specifically the ones from Bob Mackie, like the Empress Bride. “They’re the most beautiful of all of them.”

While new Barbies are moving, the market for the older toys can be slower, says Mike Czajkowski, owner of Milo Toys & Collectables in Oakdale.

"People do look for vintage Barbies, like pre-1975 and older, whether they be loose or in the box — sometimes the clothes,” he says, adding that there is also a market for specialty Barbies, such as licensed themes, like “The Wizard of Oz.”

At Czajkowski’s three-year-old collectables shop, some of the more expensive dolls are a Cher Barbie, decked out like the iconic singer, which is in the $200 range, and a doll with clothes designed by Vera Wang, which goes for around $75.

For collectors, there’s a lot to look out for beyond just the dolls. There are countless pieces of clothing and accessories, vehicles (Barbie has a penchant for Corvettes, and you can even get a toy of the classic Pink Chevy that Robbie drives in the film) and, of course, her Dreamhouses.

“They’ve sold more than a billion of them since they were introduced in 1959,” Kuvish says. “Now looking back, I don't think there is any doll company that has sold as many dolls.”

As with any investment, if you’re looking to start a Barbie collection, you first need to do your homework. While some Barbies bring big bucks, most aren’t worth a lot.

“You could be easily fooled into thinking that Barbies have significant value,” Czajkowski says. "The first thing that comes to mind is the holiday Barbies, which started in ’87. The first two have value and then there's a couple other ones scattered in the later years, but as a whole, they don't sell for much more than $15, $20 a piece brand new in the box.”

That doesn’t sound too bad until you learn that people were forking over anywhere from $50 to $70 a piece in the 1990s.

Bergh says some of the new Barbies made especially for the movie could end up being collectable, but there’s really no way to tell. “The dolls are basically made for children to play with.”

“Am I going to make a million dollars on Barbies?” Bergh says. “I don’t think so.”