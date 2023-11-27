Beauty Advent calendars: 13 new releases you can still buy

People who like opening presents (and who doesn’t?) will love this season’s beauty Advent calendars that are literally filled to the brim with fabulous products. Think: Skin care, body butters, makeup, nail polishes, fragrances and beauty tools that can be revealed one-by-one, often extending the joy of holiday gift-getting well past the month.

Why do folks love them? First off, they’re fun. There’s a childlike delight in discovering what’s in the drawers or behind the doors and flaps. The imaginative and unexpected packaging is also part of the appeal and, this year, there are plenty of showstoppers such as Charlotte Tilbury’s crystal-encrusted jewelry box, the shiny gold ornament-shaped carton from Bobbi Brown and the vividly colored graphics of L’Occitane’s treasure trove.

Beyond that, there’s a real benefit to the calendars. Manufactures claim that the included goods bought separately would cost way beyond the sticker price. And for the beauty obsessed who likes to try new things, calendars often include travel-sized portions and are a great way to sample new products that interest them before laying out the cash for the bigger varieties. And if you know your customer, and they’re fans of certain brand, you can target it. Happily, this time around, many of the offerings include the real deal — full-sized items — for the person who you know will absolutely use them.

Bottom line, beauty Advent calendars are the gift that keeps on giving. (Unless of course, the recipient is the type that can’t resist opening everything in one fell swoop, which, is also OK.) So, we’ve sought out sure pleasers … a little something for everyone.

12 Days of Beauty set

12 Days of Beauty; $20 at Target stores. Credit: Target

Twelve days of beauty gets revealed under each of these hidden flaps and includes loads of travel-sized good stuff such as moisturizer, dry shampoo, eye gel, nail vitamin gummies and so much more; $20 at Target stores.

Bath bomb gift set

Bath bomb gift set; $10 at Target stores. Credit: Target

It's the bomb! Six days of fragrant bath fizzes are sure to bring joy to adults and children alike and add to the fun. Each bath bomb reveals a surprise inside as it dissolves; $10 at Target stores.

BeautySpaceNK Best of Beauty Advent calendar

BeautySpaceNK Best of Beauty Advent Calendar; $33.15 at Walmart stores. Credit: Walmart

Self care and pampering is the name of the game with this calendar that features top brands to spoil yourself or someone special. Among the 12 days of beauty favorites: Phillip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo. Patchology Served Chilled Rose Eye Gels, Kevin Aucoin Glass Glow Lip and there's even a cinnamon spice candle; $33.15 at Walmart stores.

Voluspa Advent calendar

Voluspa Advent Calendar; $158 at Bloomingdale's. Credit: Bloomingdales

If aromatherapy is their thing, this luxe set will delight with its 12 candles each infused with a different luscious Voluspa scent housed in an embossed glass votive. A gold tone wick trimmer is included in the set; $158 at Bloomingdale's, Uniondale and Huntington.

Polished 24 Days of Nails

24 Days of Nails; $39.99 at Claire's stores. Credit: Claires

This fun-filled nail polish Advent calendar is sure to delight with its 24 pockets filled with surprise nail goodies making every day feel like a holiday. Included in the mix: nail polishes, files, stickers, gems, nail art and some tools of the trade; $39.99 at Claire's stores.

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets; $210 at Bloomingdale's. Credit: Bloomingdales ?

This mega Advent calendar is chock-full of Tilbury's award-winning makeup and skin care, each item housed in a jewel-handled drawer. Even after all the products are opened, the lovely container can double as a sparkling jewelry box; $210 at Bloomingdale's, Uniondale and Huntington.

L'Occitane set

L'Occitane set. Credit: Nordstrom

It's a major wow for lovers of potions and lotions courtesy of L'Occitane in this cheery holiday set that includes 24 travel-sized products; $80 at Nordstrom, Uniondale.

Le Mini Macaron set

Le Mini Macaron; $68 at Nordstrom, Garden City. Credit: Nordstrom

DIY gel mani fans will swoon for this 12 piece holiday calendar by Le Mini Macaron that includes everything they'll need from a LED lamp with USB cord to a bunch of great gel shades, mini nail stickers, manicure prep pads, nail files and more; $68 at Nordstrom, Uniondale.

12 Days of Glow calendar

12 Days of Glow Bestsellers Calendar; $180 at Nordstrom, Roosevelt Field. Credit: Nordstrom

This calendar from Bobbi Brown features beloved skin care and makeup essentials including three full-size products in the mix. Included in the big, ornament shaped package: lip tint, smokey eye mascara. Highlighting power, cleansing cream and much more; $180 at Nordstrom, Uniondale.

Men's care set

Men's kit; $49 by Barber Pro at Urban Outfitter stores, Uniondale and Huntington. Credit: Urban Outfitters

Men may enjoy beauty Advent calendars too and this one offers 12 days of men's skin care essentials face masks for brightening, post shave cooling and reducing under eye puffiness among the goodies; $49 by Barber Pro at Urban Outfitters, Uniondale and Huntington.

'Emily in Paris' Advent calendar

"Emily in Paris" Advent calendar; $55 at Urban Outfitters. Credit: Urban Outfitters

Ooh la, la, it's all tres chic with the "Emily in Paris" Advent calendar by Revolution Beauty that features 12 surprise cruelty free, vegan beauty gifts; $55 at Urban Outfitters, Uniondale and Huntington.

Sephora Collection After Advent calendar

Sephora Collection After Advent calendar; $30 at Kohl’s stores. Credit: Kohl's

Look forward to the Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar meant for apres holiday beauty fun starting Dec. 25 — through the 31st. Find 11 hidden makeup, skin care and accessory gifts surprises in seven pop-up boxes. Big news? All the products are full size. The calendar also features a QR code that will take you to a customizable Instagram filter. $30 at Kohl’s stores.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent calendar

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent calendar; $45 at Kohl’s stores. Credit: Kohl's

Catch holiday beauty vibes with the Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent calendar that boasts 24 boxes of top beauty surprises — makeup, skin care, bath and accessories — neatly stocked in 24 reusable boxes; $45 at Kohl’s stores.