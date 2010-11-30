Beauty spot: All about the eyes

Several new products target the area around the eyes:

1. Prevage has two new anti-aging products for the eyes. The moisturizer has sun protection (SPF15) for daytime use, the serum (to be used day and night) targets dark circles, age spots and puffiness; $98 each, at department stores or elizabetharden.com.

2. The Hydrating Eye Cream in Bobbi Brown's new collection ("a drink of water for thirsty skin") contains aloe vera, witch hazel and avocado oil to moisturize and refresh the eye area for up to 24 hours; $45 at department stores or bobbibrown.com.

3. StriVectin, which started out as a stretch mark cream, has new formulas for its anti-aging products. The Eye Concentrate targets wrinkles with NIA-114, a form of Vitamin B3, along with other ingredients; $59, at department stores or strivectin.com.