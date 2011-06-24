Beauty spot: Lip fixes for summer smiles

The latest products to enhance your pucker:

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama inspired Lancôme's limited- edition Juicy Tubes, six flavors of lip gloss -- among them Happy Honey and Dot Apricot -- all with hydrating shea butter, $15 each, at makeup counters or lancome-usa.com.

Burberry's new Lip Mists have a natural vitamin C found in wild rose extract, along with just a hint of color. They come in nine shades, from neutrals to dark berry; $30 each at select Nordstrom stores and burberry.com.

Create the illusion of a fuller pout with Mally's new two-piece Lip System, a long-lasting color and a light-reflecting lacquer. In two colors, Gorgois Pink and Delish Apricot, $26 at qvc.com.