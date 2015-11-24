Black Friday safety tips

With Black Friday quickly approaching, Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent F. DeMarco has provided safety tips to help everyone enjoy a safe shopping experience.

“Whenever people feel stressed and rushed, they can be more vulnerable to crime," he says. "These tips offer some basic guidelines to follow to be safer while holiday shopping."

Parking lots:

- When walking through parking lots, be aware of your surroundings.

- Always park where there is plenty of light between your car and the store.

- Keep your car locked and have your keys in hand before you go to your car.

- Before leaving your vehicle, make sure there isn’t anything of value in sight, including cellphones, GPS units and holiday purchases.

- Parking lots are typically very crowded at the start of the holiday season. Use patience when looking for parking and pay extra attention when pulling out of a parking spot.

Shopping:

- Expect long lines and be patient. Enter stores safely; there is no item worth rushing through a crowd and risking injury.

- Shop with others; there is safety in numbers.

- Don’t leave your purse unattended in your cart, even for a few seconds.

- Don’t carry large amounts of money. Keep money in a front pocket.

- Only carry one or two credit cards and make sure you secure them after use.

- If shopping online, stick with established retailers and retailers from our local community with a presence online.

Shopping with children:

- Always supervise your children in public places. Accompany young children to the restroom.

- Remind children to remain in the same area in the event they lose sight of you.

- Never dress children in clothing that displays their first or last names.

Please remember that if you are a victim of crime, you should call 911 immediately.