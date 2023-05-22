Long Island hotels with boutique shops: American Beech, Gurney's Montauk and The Menhaden 

Visitors walking into American Beech hotel will find themselves in an unusual reception area. It shares open space with fashions from the Argentinian-born and Greenport-based designer Alex Vinash, whose celebrity clients include Paris Hilton, Nelly Furtado and Katharine McPhee. The part lounge, part store is where check-ins are done, with the chic Alex Vinash boutique being incorporated into it all. The shared area includes large archways, a waterfall in the middle of the room, tropical wallpaper, high ceilings with wood beams, bamboo detail and funky '70s-inspired orange-striped velvet chairs. “They always find it really interesting that we have a shop in our reception area,” American Beech manager Kayla Lyburd says of the hotel guests. Visitors walking into American Beech hotel will find themselves in an unusual reception area. It shares open space with fashions from the Argentinian-born and Greenport-based designer Alex Vinash, whose celebrity clients include Paris Hilton, Nelly Furtado and Katharine McPhee.

The part lounge, part store is where check-ins are done, with the chic Alex Vinash boutique being incorporated into it all. The shared area includes large archways, a waterfall in the middle of the room, tropical wallpaper, high ceilings with wood beams, bamboo detail and funky '70s-inspired orange-striped velvet chairs.

“They always find it really interesting that we have a shop in our reception area,” American Beech manager Kayla Lyburd says of the hotel guests.

American Beech’s stylish and eye-grabbing setup reflects a growing trend in the industry to take the typical in-house shop well beyond next level from their traditional predecessors. And it’s one of three Long Island hotels bringing new style and sophistication to their stores.

At these hotels you won’t find the no-frills operations that have been historically installed just for selling postcards, magazines and things guests have forgotten at home such as toothpaste or suntan lotion. What you will find are carefully curated offerings ranging from designer clothing and jewelry costing well into the hundreds or thousands of dollars, to upscale household goods.

“Where once the hotel retail store was often an afterthought, sometimes run by the hotel owner's spouse, today's hotel retail store is a carefully curated brand touchpoint along the guests' journey,” explains Chekitan S. Dev, author of the book "Hospitality Branding" and a professor at Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration.

Dev adds that while some hotels now have their own elevated stores, others have begun to “co-brand” with well-known retailers.

“Boutique hotels that promise a locally inspired and design-forward experience" are leading this movement, Dev says.

The president and CEO of the Washington-based American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), Chip Rogers, agrees. AHLA is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide — including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the country.

“This is all about evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of guests — something hotels are constantly doing,” Rogers says. “The specifics of how hotels are adapting will vary from property to property.”

Here’s a closer look at American Beech’s shop and more local leaders in this trend — all with stores worth a shopping trip, whether you’re a guest at the hotel or not.

ALEX VINASH BOUTIQUE

The Alex Vinash boutique at the American Beech hotel in Greenport features clothing from the celebrity designer. Credit: Randee Daddona

“People often walk into the reception area and are pulled in by the boutique — both to shop and because most have never been in such a reception area with so many cool things,” says Lyburd. You’ll find higher-end fashions and accessories for men and women — with some dresses priced at $500 — but there are quirky items and gifts available too, such as statues, cocktail shakers and fun wineglasses.

The Alex Vinash boutique is the reception area that welcomes guests staying at the American Beech hotel in Greenport. Credit: Randee Daddona

More info: American Beech Hotel, 300 Main St., Greenport; 631-886-4631, alexvinash.com

MENHADEN GENERAL STORE

The General Store, located off the lobby at The Menhaden Hotel in Greenport on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Coffee, snacks and provisions, beer, wine, clothing, and gift items. Credit: Randee Daddona

As the general store name implies, there’s a nod to the past at this shop but that reflects the hotel’s style of giving days past a modern and upscale spin. There are some staples you’d find in a traditional general store including clothing, magazines, fresh baked goods and local cheeses, but things like the elegant cafe décor, plush seating and espresso bar are very much now.

“Our general store is paying homage to Greenport’s roots as a fishing village,” says Mario Corrado Jr., the hotel’s general manager. Some offerings that might make you smile are s’mores kits, oyster shuckers, cigar cutters, travel humidors and picnic baskets that come equipped with full tableware. Also sold are afghans, Ethiopian gauze linen scarfs and cashmere hats for winter.

The General Store, located off the lobby at The Menhaden Hotel in Greenport. Credit: Randee Daddona

More info: 207 Front St., Greenport; 631-333-2777, themenhaden.com

GURNEY’S RETAIL STORE

If you can’t make the trip to this store in person, some Gurney’s brand apparel and other offerings from the shop can be purchased online, where baseball caps, hoodies, baby onesies and exclusive designer partnership merchandise like Gurney's Garrett Leight Sunglasses with blue lenses for $420 are available.

“Shopping is a part of the retail experience and guests now want more than just a gift shop,” says Paul Birardi, a consultant for Gurney’s retail. “We focus on having something for everyone, from adults to children,” with choices at the lower end of pricing being a lip balm for $5 and at the high end a $2,000 piece of jewelry. He adds, “Each season we work to improve the assortment with brands they want and introduce guests to new brands with a mix of exclusives.”

More info: 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com