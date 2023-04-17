Creating a spring capsule wardrobe at Long Island boutiques

Jillian Redash, 31, doesn’t have much to think about when contemplating her spring outfits for work. Staring into a black hole of a closet filled with too many options is no longer part of her morning routine.

“I have a small number of staple items that I can’t go without — go-to pieces and basics that I can mix and match with a bunch of different patterns and solids to create different outfits,” says Redash, an event manager for a Manhattan global law firm. “And I’m always repeating” pieces.

The Hewlett resident is describing her capsule wardrobe. It's a hot trend that can make dressing for spring in the office, or for any other season or occasion, less work.

What is a capsule wardrobe?

Think of it as a tiny dose of a closet. The capsule comprises a small number of basic pieces that can be rearranged to create a variety of looks; and the contents can all be new, things you already have, or a mix of both.

A capsule can especially help those returning to offices this spring ease back into fashioning outfits for a professional, in-person setting by starting small. A survey of New York and nine of the country’s other largest cities found that by late January, office occupancy rates had reached 50.4% — the highest level since the 2020 start of the pandemic, according to data by occupancy tracker Kastle Systems.

“You no longer have to dig deep into your wardrobe — it cuts down the daily hassle of what to wear,” Malik Morris, owner of Malik Dupri at Roosevelt Field, says of a capsule. “It can be the difference between being late to work and starting your day on the right note.”

Capsules are budget- and time-friendly

Having a capsule wardrobe is cost-effective. Even if you buy all-new clothing to create one, there won’t be a lot to buy, notes Adriana Giannitelli, 20, of Commack. She is a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan studying fashion design. She, too, has a curated collection of go-tos.

“Building a strong capsule wardrobe saves money and time, and it’s a great way to implement sustainability into your life,” Giannitelli says.

How to create your own capsule at Long Island boutiques

Here’s a sampling of how a spring office wear capsule can work, with outfits from Long Island boutiques put together by the store owners or their stylist. Also included are fashions from Suitsupply in Garden City, which, on its website, is featuring dozens of color-themed men’s “mix & match” looks for spring and summer.

PENNY LANE

“The workplace seems to have gotten a little more casual, which is why I chose the pieces I did for my spring capsule collection. The vibrant purple Lenni blazer is a modern take on a classically conservative piece. It can be worn with a black dress pant for a more formal look, or jeans and sneakers to make it more relaxed. With the Bowie plaid blazer, you can run out to a meeting on a chilly spring day.” — Gabrielle Sunshine, owner

A spring capsule wardrobe for the office, created from fashions sold at Penny Lane in Huntington. Credit: Gabrielle Sunshine

Shown: Purple Lenni blazer, $88; white shell tank top, $20; Parker boot cut jean, $78; Ember clog, $68; Daphne floral blouse, $72; wide-leg black pant, $78; Bowie plaid Blazer, $98; Penny platform loafer, $118; Ace blazer, $88; black shell tank top, $20; trio gold heart necklace, $98; brocade skirt, $98; Guilia leather studded bag, $218; cowl-neck top, $62.

Shop: 340 W. Jericho Turnpike #F, Huntington, 516-667-6113, pennylanenewyork.com

MALIK DUPRI

“I went with some bright colors for the men’s spring capsule, and tones that complement the skin well. As just an example of the many ways the pieces can be interchanged, the black or cream pants can be worn alone, or with a matching blazer, and with any of the tops. The blazers can also be worn with jeans, and the shades can add color and style to any of the outfits.” — Malik Morris, fashion designer and owner

A spring capsule collection of office wear by designer Malik Morris. The sunglasses and tees are sold at his Malik Dupri shop at Roosevelt Field, other pieces are sold only through the brand’s online store. Credit: Malik Morris

Shown: Men’s Luxury Everyday blazer, $249; Men’s Luxury Everyday pants, $129; Men’s Luxury Everyday button-Up, $99; Men’s Luxury knit polo, $89; Unisex Signature MD T-shirt, $39; unisex glasses (mocha, $199, blue, $129); leather messenger bag, $129. All pieces except for the sunglasses and T-shirt are sold online only.

Shop: Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-492-1655, malikdupri.com

TANDYWEAR

“My thinking is, it’s springtime, so you want bright colors that pop. Basically, I chose blues, greens, and pinks. Some individual pieces that come with two looks are the black reversible top that has a V-neck on one side and a scoop neck on the other; and the white jacket can be worn alone or with the removable denim insert that comes with it.” — Amanda Milo, stylist

A spring capsule collection of office wear created from pieces sold at TandyWear in Commack. Credit: Chrissy Miller

Shown: Blue floral blouse, $55; flare jeans, $62; silver chain belt, $42; boots, $84; green blazer, $77; white blouse, $79; black pants, $67; gold multi-layer chain belt, $42; pink bag, $69; blue paisley dress, $82; black shoes, $54; multicolored blouse, $72; blush shoes, $54; white blazer with removable denim insert, $209; reversible black tank, $25; blue bag, $69; pink blazer, $99; tote, $99.

Shop: 89 Commack Rd., Commack, 631-886-4814, tandywear.com

SUITSUPPLY

“Neutral color palettes create a sophisticated, luxurious and comfortable style. You can add colors like this refined muted shade of red, which matches the sand and light brown tones.” — Marc Harmeling, style director

Muted shades of red coordinate with neutral and brown tones at Suitsupply at Roosevelt Field mall. Credit: Suitsupply

Shown: Havana suit, $649; sand silk crew neck, $149; buttonless Polo, $129; jeans, $199; taupe linen casual set (with blazer), $628; runner sneaker, $249; slip on, $299.

Shop: Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-200-3373, suitsupply.com

WHAT A GIRL WANTS

“The pieces in this capsule make it easy to put together a chic yet effortless look in the morning for a day in the office. The colors and textures remind us that spring is here, and the sleeveless sweaters and lightweight blouses are great transitional options for this season.” — Carissa Cillis, owner

A spring capsule wardrobe and accessories curated by Carissa Cillis of What A Girl Wants in Wantagh. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Shown: Nomad sweater vest, $120; wide-leg pant, $130; bias slip cut skirt, $105; blazer, $99; tank, $45; sweater, $120; Augustina top, $69; high-rise utility pant, $78; vintage flare jean, $80; Loretta floral top, $69; Vivian skirt, $59.

Shop: 1188 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-809-9270, shop.whatagirlwantsli.com