Long Island charm bars are changing jewelry shopping experiences

Charm bracelets are the "it" accessory, allowing kids (and kids at heart) to customize their jewelry and add a pop of personality to their wardrobes.

Several Long Island boutiques have incorporated charm bars into their shops where customers can create bracelets, necklaces and more.

"Customers were coming in and wanting to take a chain from one necklace, and a pendant from another, and wishing they could make their own creation," says Julien LaSalla, co-owner of Let's Bag It in Merrick, on why the shop first debuted the in-store experience in July. "This gives customers the opportunity to be their own designer," she says.

At the jewelry bars, fashion-forward shoppers may find chains in silver and gold, charms depicting hobbies, initials and stones reflecting their birth month.

Ashley Kost, owner of Village in Sayville, added a charm bar to her lifestyle boutique in the spring because shoppers were looking for sentimental or one-of-a-kind pieces.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings Newsletter Get the scoop on local holiday events and ideas on what to buy your loved ones this holiday season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"In a lot of cases, customers are choosing charms that symbolize something to them, like a birthstone, an initial, a lucky number or to commemorate an important event in their life," Kost says. "I hear people say all the time, 'My grandmother had a charm bracelet like this' that they were given or they wish was still in their family," she says.

Here are more boutiques where you can design your own charm accessory. Walk-ins are welcome unless otherwise noted.

Hitch LI

37 E. Main St., Babylon

Shopper Sam Fiorino and owner Joseph DeBello make charm necklaces at Hitch in Babylon. Credit: Linda Rosier

Head to the charm bar where you can pick out your favorite pendants like flowers, hearts, bows, letters, numbers, zodiac signs, animals, food, candy and more. After, you'll choose the type of chain you'd like. You'll use a measuring tray to determine the length and attach the charms to the jewelry using pliers to clasp them on. Shoppers can also create Italian charm bracelets, which owner Joseph DeBello says, "are gaining popularity right now." Add silver links to the bracelet with charms that showcase milestones and favorite things.

COST $5-$8 per charm; bracelets cost $10; necklaces cost $15-$20, depending on the style; Italian charm bracelets $15

MORE INFO 516-519-2494, hitchlongisland.com

Let's Bag It

2203 Merrick Rd. No. 1, Merrick

Let's Bag It in Merrick features a charm bar for necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Credit: Let's Bag It

The shop features three do-it-yourself jewelry options: necklaces, bracelets and earrings (hoops and huggies). Shoppers can choose from a variety of water-resistant and hypoallergenic chain options like Cuban links, chain links, twisted, chunky gold chains and dainty pieces. Charm options include evil eye, flowers, Austrian crystals, mother-of-pearl, hearts, crosses, Star of David and more. The boutique also features a hoop charm bar, where you can add Austrian crystals to your jewelry.

COST $9-$55 per charm; bracelets start at $29; necklaces range $20-$150 depending on chain type (sterling silver, gold-filled); hoops and huggie charms start at $25

MORE INFO 516-223-1977, letsbagitonline.com

Amityville Apothecary

174 Park Ave., Amityville

Set your positive intentions and create charm jewelry at Amityville Apothecary. Credit: Amityville Apothecary

This metaphysical haven has a charm bar with box, ball chain, paper clip link and carabiner style chains to choose from. Decorate your DIY bracelet or necklace with a moon, planets or a sun.

COST $10-$55 per charm; bracelets start at $40; necklaces start at $30

MORE INFO 631-464-4589, shopamityvilleapothecary.com

Village

36 Railroad Ave., Sayville

Village in Sayville has a charm bar with charms like moons, vintage pieces, food, sports teams and seashells. Credit: Village

Crafters can head to the charm bar and find birthstones, initials, birth flowers, martini glasses, seashells, sports and pendants that say "mama" to decorate their chain. Options for necklaces and bracelets include rope, cable, curb and elongated chains.

COST $25-$250 per charm with higher-priced charms consisting of gold-fill, 14K gold; bracelets start at $35; necklaces start at $40

MORE INFO 631-256-5571, villagesayville.com

Artisan House

80 Main St., Northport

Artisan House in Northport has a charm bar for those looking to create the "it" accessory. Credit: Artisan House

String together a creation on a paper clip chain with pendants like pizza, smiley faces, lighting bolts, initials, numbers, feathers, moons and balloon dogs.

COST $5 per charm; bracelets are $16; necklaces are $18

MORE INFO 631-261-3800, artisanhousenorthport.com

Rose & Boom

176 N. Country Rd., Mount Sinai

Shoppers can string pendants depicting favorite hobbies and charms on bracelets and necklaces at Rose & Boom in Mount Sinai. Credit: Rose & Boom

Shoppers can decorate their jewelry with initials in a variety of fonts, birthstones and pendants including hearts, martini glasses, bows, palm trees and paw prints. Chain options include gold and silver rope chains, charm collector chains and paper clip.

COST $24 per charm; bracelets start at $28; necklaces start at $24

MORE INFO 631-509-4162, roseandboom.net

The Shop

287 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

Jillian Lang, 12, of Malverne, chooses charms for her bracelet and Ava Lang, 7, is given her finished bracelet at The Shop in Malverne. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Customers can choose from hundreds of charms like zodiac signs, initials, animals and occupations for their necklace or bracelet. The boutique also hosts charm jewelry parties.

COST $5-$8 per charm; bracelets cost $27; necklaces cost $32

MORE INFO 914-441-2440, theshopli.com

Little Words Project

630 Old Country Rd., Uniondale

Shoppers can make beaded charm bracelets and necklaces at Little Words Project at Roosevelt Field. Credit: Little Words Project

Make a colorful beaded bracelet or necklace with a charm pendant representing your favorite things at the Bead Charm Bar at Roosevelt Field. Shoppers will find charms like hearts, lightning bolts, cowboy boots, four-leaf clovers, a croissant and rainbows. Chain options include paper clip and ball chains. Customers should make an appointment online to guarantee a spot. The shop is located on the main level near Macy's.

COST $12 per charm; bracelets cost $25; necklaces cost $90

MORE INFO 973-634-0185, littlewordsproject.com