Cheap frills: 10 ways to shine on New Year's

There are 365 nights a year, and if you can go glam for only one, well, it's got to be New Year's Eve. "I think it's a must," says Robert Verdi, the star stylist and TV personality. "My mother always said that how you start the New Year sets the tone for the rest of the year." The logic is clear: Start fabulous, live fabulous. Start vacuuming, er . . . .

We know, we know, your little black dress is tried and true, and like many of us this year, you're not in the mood to shell out big bucks for something new. But, Verdi says, "part of having a good time is looking fabulous for the night . . . live out your fantasies." Verdi says it's all about accessories. "It's the easiest way to sparkle without being tacky." And no matter what you do, Verdi says, add a little fun. "Even if you end up sitting at home in your pajamas, at least wear sequin slippers."

So, how to add a healthy dose of wow to help you kick off 2011 (and even wear your old faithful LBD) without breaking the bank? Here are 10 easy ways to shine:



1. Serious necking

A fabulous statement necklace can jazz up the simplest frock. This jeweled bib by Mixit does the trick; $11.99, at select J.C. Penney stores.

2. Dangle

Grab attention with these mod, long sparklers featuring geometric panels of rhinestones and polished chains; $7.50, at select Charlotte Russe stores and charlotterusse.com.



3. Bat 'em baby

Super-flirty and dramatic,MAC's brand-new mascara, False Lashes, creates a brushlike effect; $18, in department stores or at maccosmetics.com.



4. Shake your bootie

Cool, platform booties feature all-over sequins to add kick to your favorite frock; $40, at select J.C. Penney stores.



5. Get leggy with it

Focus on legs with Wolford's sexy "bondage" hose, featuring sexy black stripes; $65, at Wolford,Americana Manhasset.



6. Heads up

Wear sequins in your hair. This black sequined headband is so flapper-meets-funkster; $9.99 at select Target stores.



7. Lip service

Go for a bold shade you rarely wear - maybe Elizabeth Arden's Color Intrigue Effects Lipstick in Poppy Cream; $19.50, at makeup counters or elizabetharden.com.



8. Cuff 'em

Blingy bracelets can add pop to the plainest dress and, to bring out your inner Wonder Woman this New Year's Eve, why not wear one of these chunky cuffs on each wrist; $10.80, at select Forever 21 stores and forever21.com.



9. Bag it

A sparkly bag says the night is special, and this sequin-encrusted one will be your go-to party bag for years to come; $59.50, at select J.Crew stores or jcrew.com.



10. Top it

You'll wear this sparkly cardigan well beyond New Year's Eve; $128, at select Ann Taylor stores.