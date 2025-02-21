Owner of Chez Lãa Reine strives to empower women through fashion and leadership roles

Rhonda Taylor-Gooden is the walking embodiment of what it means to wear many hats. She’s known for capping outfits with colorful toppers and multitasking as a busy Huntington entrepreneur and community leader.

In one of her chief roles, she runs Chez Lãa Reine, a 6-year-old Paris-inspired women’s boutique in Huntington. Taylor-Gooden says she "brings out the queen in every woman," by choosing clothing options that help customers look and feel their best. She also encourages them to make bold fashion statements.

Taylor-Gooden prides herself on always looking polished and then some. “If you meet me,” she says, “I’m very extra.”

Her boutique features tops, bottoms and accessories. Dresses are priced around $150, suits $150-$200 and hats $69. Merchandise is currently available online — chezlaareine.com — since its brick-and-mortar location was sold in December.

In March she’s reopening an upstairs studio space at Suite Pieces, a home design store in Huntington that leases space for downstairs shops and upstairs studios.

Taylor-Gooden sees her shop as more than simply a retail space but as an inspirational one, too. “Representation matters and that’s good for the community,” she says.

In addition to her shop, Taylor-Gooden works full-time as a tax-exemption administrator and juggles various community roles.

“I’m a solution provider,” she says. “If you give me a problem, I’m going to solve it. I’m going to try to lead you in a direction to fulfill what you’re looking for.”

Taylor-Gooden co-chairs the African American Advisory Task Force, which promotes diversity and community engagement. “We focus on what people want to see in the town, and we try to facilitate it,” she says. “It’s challenging.”

She prides herself in spearheading a town forum in November 2023 that raised awareness about diverse local business owners, homeowners and professionals. “We do have an African American dentist and doctors and lawyers,” she says. “Those people help make this a great, diverse town. My thing is that I love to spotlight them.”

As a member of the NAACP (WIN), which seeks to enhance the leadership roles of women, and as recent co-chair of Woman in Business for the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, her goal is to lend support and expertise, and plan collaborative events. “It’s all about women’s empowerment, sharing ideas and networking,” she says.

Taylor-Gooden’s work and personal experience as a mother of four and grandmother of two has brought invaluable lessons. Her top tip is not to be undone by roadblocks and setbacks but view them as transitional stepping stones.

“Don’t limit yourself and don't be afraid to pivot and recreate yourself,” she says. “I always say go where you can glow.”