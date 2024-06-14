Inspired by her Bridgehampton home, Christie Brinkley launches clothing line, Twrhll

Way back when, Christie Brinkley, now 70, was famously dubbed an “uptown girl.” Today, she’s all about comfort, ease and Hamptons living and she has a new apparel collection to prove it.

Twrhll, the supermodel's new brand, is named after her house — known as Tower Hill — set on 20 acres in Bridgehampton. The lack of vowels in the name of the line is not some text-like abbreviation but was chosen out of necessity. “There apparently are a lot of Tower Hills out there,” she says, referring to her search for a domain name. Of the moniker, Brinkley says, “Some people think it’s ‘twirl’ which is fine because I love to twirl.”

The name may be common but Brinkley’s home is not. “There’s such a vibe here,” says Brinkley who grows organic vegetables and flowers on the estate, gets eggs fresh from her chicken coop, and produces her own honey from beehives on the property. “It’s the longest place I’ve ever lived and it’s like a repository of life. Everything in it has a story. It’s all about joy, nature and beauty and living each day to the fullest,” says Brinkley.” She hopes that the clothes, “make you want to take it all in as well.”

The new 18-piece collection has distinctly seafaring overtones. “I have a real love of nautical things. It’s been a lifelong influence,” explains Brinkley. “I mean, I named my daughter Sailor,” she says referring to one of her three children, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25. “I love sailing, the sea and I love the Hamptons, with the coastline, the harbors, and bays. You just don’t get that many places in the world.”

Overall, maritime details add interest to the collection. “It’s all so fresh, crisp and clean,” she says pointing out accents such as anchor insignia buttons, rope belts and tasseled trims. “I love things that are classic with just a little twist that make it interesting. Something you can wear a lot of ways and make it your own.”

Brinkley is proud that everything in the collection retails for under $100. “I feel value is very important these days,” she says adding that comfort is key too. Included in the mix are dresses, tops, denim, pants, hats, belts and a bag with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Among the standouts: a jean jacket with doily-like laser cutouts, $69.95; flair leg jeans with brass anchor buttons in three washes, $59.95 and easy-to-wear lace trimmed camisoles, $39.95. More capsules from the Twrhll collection will be released through November.

She launched her brand, sold on HSN, during a 24-hour, on-air marathon on the network last month. Her products were well-received with some items in specific color ways selling out.

And, apparently, the appeal of the clothes spans the decades. When Brinkley came downstairs in her home recently wearing one of the line’s shirt-dresses, her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 38, was smitten. According to Brinkley, she said, “Who makes that dress?” When her mom revealed it was part of the Twrhll collection, she said, “Oh my God, I just love it.”