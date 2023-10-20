Witches Night Out shopping events come to Cold Spring Harbor and Northport

Calling all witches, warlocks and Halloween enthusiasts: a sea of pointed black hats will wander through Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor and Northport come Oct. 26 when the neighborhoods transform for a one-night shopping spooktakular.

Taking part in the festivities, dozens of shops and restaurants at locations in both areas will stay open late and offer raffles, discounts and giveaways. Dressing up in costume is encouraged.

"It’s the busiest night of the year,” says Elena D’Agostino, co-owner of Lucky to Live Here Realty in Cold Spring Harbor. “That’s what it was all about; it was all about promoting the local businesses, putting them on the map and having people come, spend money and have fun at the same time,” says D’Agostino, who started the annual tradition and anticipates hundreds of attendees.

This year marks Cold Spring Harbor’s 14th annual Witches Night Out. There will be specials, giveaways and dancing at Habitech Planning & Design studio barn.

Witches can get maps of participating businesses and take pictures at Lucky to Live Here’s complimentary photo booth.

A sampling of the evening’s offerings include 10% off any purchase at gift shop Whimsey at the Beauty Tree, CSH Wine Shoppe, North Shore Quilting & Fabric Art and coffeehouse Sweetie Pies.

Tarot card and psychic readings will be offered for a fee at Say La Vie, a boutique that sells jewelry, clothing and accessories with a spiritual twist.

Northport’s Witches and Warlocks Night Out will feature giveaways and a shopping crawl on Main Street.

In Northport, fans of the spooky holiday can also shop and dress up during Witches and Warlocks Night Out. This year, more than 30 shops and restaurants will take part in the event which has been lighting up Main Street since 2015.

Reveling witches start the evening at Signature Premier Properties’ spookily decorated office, where they pick up shopping bags, notes Debbie Power Dooley, branch manager of the Northport real estate office.

“In the bag, they find discounts at the stores and what the restaurants are offering,” says Dooley. “It could be discounted apps; two for one drinks.” Some stores will give away candy and host raffles for participants.

“It’s just a fun night,” says Dooley. “A lot of them will come dressed up, even if it’s just a hat. Or some of them really get fully witched out.”

Cold Spring Harbor’s Witches Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m.; Start at Lucky to Live Here Realty, 129 Main St., CSHWitchesNightOut.com. Northport’s Witches and Warlocks Night Out, 5 to 9 p.m.;; Start at Signature Premier Properties, 180 Main St., Northport, northportny.com