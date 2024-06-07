Eastport Retro opens in Eastport 

“Upcycle and repurpose” is the motto behind Eastport Retro, an Eastport shop that specializes in art, vintage and thrift that opened in April.

“There’s already enough clothing on the earth to clothe the next six generations of people,” says Nancy Alamia, of East Moriches, who owns the store with her niece Mollie Alamia, of Montauk.

Before entering into business together, Nancy owned and operated Sergio’s Pizza in Riverhead, now run by her husband and Mollie worked in the jewelry business and was a stay-at-home mom. “My niece and I are both very creative and have similar interests and had been talking about this for years, that we would like to do something like this together,” says Nancy.

The aunt and niece duo hand-pick items at estate sales, auctions and accept donations.

Eastport Retro carries men’s flannels, sports jerseys and T-shirts. For women, there are dresses, jackets and other clothing items, and some jewelry. For kids, there are sports jerseys and a curated selection of vintage clothes and dresses, as well as art supplies and retro games like Dominoes, Pick-Up Sticks and Tiddlywinks.

Eastport Retro also carries furniture, mostly smaller items like side tables, lamps and trunks, as well as glassware and other housewares.

Eastport Retro boutique specializes in art, vintage and thrift clothing. Credit: Arlene Gross

“We try to have something for everyone,” Nancy says.

In the art department, there are needlepoint pictures, antique pictures and old mirrors.

The store donates a portion of all sales to Hudson's Helping Hands, an East End organization that provides programs and support for children on the autism spectrum and their families.

“It’s a group that’s all about inclusion for children,” says Nancy. “My niece has two small children and has been working with this organization for a few years now, and it was near and dear to her heart. We wanted to give back to the community and we felt that was a step in the right direction.”

The shop accepts donations of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and housewares.

Prices start at $2 for an old-fashioned flipbook and go up to $1,400 for a leather couch.

Eastport Retro, 510 Montauk Highway, Eastport, 631-801-2880, eastportretro.com.