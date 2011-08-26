Fall clothes get a brand new polish

Buh-bye, casual. Hullo, buttoned-up.

"We've been in a casual mode for so long," says Stephanie Solomon, Bloomingdale's fashion director. "Last fall, the big news was Army anoraks. This season, gone are the references to military, Goth and grunge. Now, it's about dressed up, polished looks. It's all so chic," she says.

Lord & Taylor's fashion director, Paula Correri, agrees. "This is definitely a cleaned-up, sophisticated season, but never uptight. Adds Adam Glassman, Oprah magazine's creative director, "It's an exciting season with lots of color and newness." And economy be darned, he adds, "you're going to be drawn to it."

As for shopping advice? "Try to reach for something a little out of the comfort zone," Glassman says. "This season is about stepping out and playing and trying new colors and silhouettes," Correri says. How to do it? Have a look at our top 10 trends:

Color blast

Yes, there's the backdrop of gray, stone, blush and wheat tones, but Glassman says he's loving color. Think vibrant shades of fuchsia, peony, cobalt and teal and a healthy dose of red. (Must have? Brightly colored pants.) Color blocking is big news, too -- swaths of color all in one piece. Pictured, cashmere turtleneck, $178, and magenta pants, $118, at select J. Crew stores and jcrew.com.

The power suit

For years, the matchy-matchy suit has been kind of out, but this season the look returns -- slim, swank and elegant. Despite the menswear vibe and new, stronger shoulder, "There's something feminine about all of them," Glassman says. Pictured, LA VIA jacket, $648, and lean pants, $348, at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Booty call

To freshen your wardrobe, Glassman says the boot of the season features a stacked heel. He's liking wedged boots as well, but, believe it or not, the classic pump is back. Pictured, the stacked-heel Tempest boot by Franco Sarto, $199.95, at Nordstrom or nordstrom.com.

The statement topper

"Your coat should be anything but basic this season," Solomon says. Go for a floor-sweeping maxi, a patterned puffer, a billowy poncho, swanky cape or even a new sleeveless number. Look for contrasting arms, texture, and knock-your-socks-off bolts of color. Here, a brilliant raspberry boyfriend coat by DKNY, $695, at select Bloomingdale's.

Oh, that crazy mix

Prints abound and fashionable types will be mixing them up -- stripes, flowers, pattern-on-pattern. "I'm calling it a mixed-media collage," says Glassman, who warns that an overdo here can have you looking kind of "Ringling." He suggests pairing one zany piece with a solid. Pictured, Elie Tahari chiffon blouse, $328, and tweed pencil skirt, $298, at select Bloomingdale's.

Fur flies

Faux or the real deal, fur is everywhere for fall. Gigantic heaps of colorful shearling and fur were popular on the runways, but subtler, and perhaps easier to wear, were the mixed-media styles -- coats with fur sleeves or backs, bits of fur trim on hems, cuffs and collars. And the fur vest is still a must. Pictured, fur-trimmed poncho, $169.50, worn with turtleneck, $45.50, and leggings, $69.50; all from INC at select Macy's.

A shiny moment

"We like shine for day or night," Correri says. Embellished pieces and dollops of sequins, paillettes and glitter are everywhere. At right, a sparkly pencil skirt, $89.50, with bowed blouse, $79.50, and faux fur vest, $139.50, all from Ellen Tracy, at select Macy's stores.