Fashion trends 2024: Metallics, wide legs, denim galore, giant flowers and more

A look into fashion’s crystal ball reveals some very fresh styles for 2024 and with spring creeping up next season, there’s a whole new vibe on the horizon. So, while you may be getting oh-so-tired of those same-old sweaters and cold-weather gear, you’ll soon find some eye-popping newness at Long Island stores.

The New Year fashion garden includes flowers of sci-fi proportions; lots of shine, some very humble material playing a starring role and silhouettes that some will love and others, well, not so much. We checked in with fashion experts and area retailers to get the lowdown on the high notes of fashion for the coming months.

Big blooms

“Flower power” is a typical warm-weather theme, but the new floral scape is “going to get taken to a whole new level,” says Cassie Anderson, fashion director of Cosmopolitan. She’s not kidding. Alice & Olivia designer Stacey Bendet definitely got the memo and is offering buds of epic proportions including the tiniest mini dress with one mega-giant rose emblazoned upon it.

“What’s new in florals is the scale,” explains Afshin Haghani, co-owner of Gallery Couture in Manhasset and Loop Boutique in Port Washington. “They’re not small ditsy print any longer, the print is bigger, there’s more negative space and the flowers are not touching each other.”

Heavy metal

Traditionally, shimmer and shine are relegated to evening wear and fall by the wayside after the holiday season, but spring is aglow with metallic finishes. So says Sidney Mankowski, an owner of the Erica Logan boutique in Hauppauge. “It’s definitely something that makes you stand out and looks good on all skin tones.” Mankowski is selling metallics in “more casual pieces that can be worn by day or night,” including items such as sweatshirts, jackets, blouses and bags.

Sagine Pierre of the Sage & Angie Boutique in West Hempstead gives a nod to Beyoncé for the lean toward sheen, saying that the pop star’s silver studded Renaissance Tour added oomph to the trend. Here there are plenty of subtle, sparkly leggings. At Gallery Couture, linen pants get a glistening, rainbow-like coating that reads like a hologram.

Go w-i-d-e

Beatriz Gonzalez Roth of Manhasset, Afshin Haghani and Nicole Felix of Port Washington show off wide-leg pants at Gallery Couture in Manhasset. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Those who were bereft about the death of the skinny jean may not be pleased about the new wide leg walking into to the pants arena this season, though others may love the comfort and ease.

“I do not have one skinny jean in the store,” admits Haghani noting one style of the new wide leg is cut higher on the waist and hem and is specifically meant to be worn with a sneaker. “It’s a much more pronounced width,” says Lisa Sanfilippo, owner of the Clothesline Clothing Company in Bellmore Village. “It is very exaggerated and can be cropped or even puddled at the floor.”

Denim, denim everywhere

“It’s all about head-to-toe denim,” says Sagine Pierre, pictured right, owner of the Sage & Angie boutique in West Hempstead, who practices what she preaches in this denim jumpsuit with puffed sleeves, $89.



Suiting up in a denim top and bottom (known as the Canadian tuxedo) used to be kind of taboo, but moving forward, it’s all the rage and includes all sorts of matching duos, dresses and jumpsuits. At Clothesline, there are cool denim separates begging to be worn together along with high slit denim dresses that are already selling fast, says Sanfilippo. Adds Pierre, who is also stocking loads of it, “It’s all about denim on denim on denim.”

Fringe benefits

“We saw a lot of texture and movement on the runway and fringe is a perfect example of that. It took over … and has become more exciting than ever before,” says Cosmopolitan’s Anderson. Haghani agrees adding that, “It’s not a '70s thing, there’s a real worldly craft to it. It can be airy and look hand-loomed like the woman who searched a global bazaar to find it.”

Shady business

Soft shades like this lilac crochet sweater ($98) pair well with a must-have miniskirt in an almost buttery hue ($128) both by Saltwater Luxe both available in February at the Clothesline Clothing Company in Bellmore Village. “Pistachio" was the color of the moment on many a high fashion spring runway and now it’s trickled on down to the masses. This feminine, plus-size top is $17 at Forever 21. Credit: Clothesline Clothing Company ; Forever 21

Buh-bye, Barbie pink … finally. There’s a return to soft pastels — lilac and sky blue among them. A whispery shade of green dubbed “pistachio” had designers going nuts in pricey high-end collections and, happily, it has trickled down to the mainstream.

“It’s all very fresh, not Easter-egg like. It’s more of a sorbet palette,” explains Haghani. For folks who like broader strokes, there are ‘sunset’ hues that include brazen reds, sunny yellows and warm oranges. And speaking of orange, Pantone, the color authority, dubbed “Peach Fuzz,” a very watered-down orange-meets-pink mixture as the color of 2024. Would you wear it? Just asking.