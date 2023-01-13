Fez & Ivy in Southold prioritizes globally influenced designs

Among the many antiques, vintage rugs, wallpaper and home accessories at Fez & Ivy, you’ll find a vast assortment of globally influenced design.

“One my bestsellers are Scottish blankets; they’re recycled wool fabric,” says Laura O’Brien, who, after years of amassing collectibles from family members for her Greenport home, opened the Southold shop in June 2019.

There are Persian, Turkish and Moroccan rugs, most of which are vintage or antique and the shop also carries Indian rugs made from natural fibers such as jute or wool.

Year-round, there’s a global mix of textiles, from cloth napkins and tablecloths block-printed in India to Moroccan baskets.

The ”Fez” in the name refers to Turkish and Moroccan influences; the “Ivy” refers to American vintage and antiques and newer items, most of which are sourced from Long Island or the Northeast.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In new items, there are greeting cards, soaps, bath salts and other apothecary items, candles, host gifts and wallpaper with interesting designs from Chicago-based company Mitchell Black.

“For the new products, I try to focus on unique gifts, mostly from women-owned small businesses,” says O’Brien, adding, “I really try to do upcycling, sustainable as much as I can.”

Home furnishings include antique dressers, cabinets, dressers and chairs, a wide variety of pillows and throws, vintage glassware, candlesticks, rattan and metal trays, a selection of vintage oil paintings, art prints and mirrors — all in their original frames.

In jewelry, there are earrings, beaded necklaces made in Brooklyn and gold-plated Mana Made horoscope medallions from Long Island.

Prices start at $3.50 for a greeting card and go up to $15,000 or higher for an antique rug.

Fez & Ivy is located at 53800 Main Rd., in Southold. The shop is open Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment; 631-407-5660, fezandivy.com.