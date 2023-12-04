Long Island pet boutiques to shop this holiday season

The market for Christmas and Hanukkah dog clothing, treats and toys continues to expand during the holiday season. Gifts ranging from elegant red dog jumpers lined with gold tinsel to plush Hanukkah mooses with menorahs as antlers are flying off the shelves at pet boutiques.

“One reason the dog toy market has gone crazy is when the world feels complicated, it’s nice to focus on something that’s just pure and fun and joyful — our pets. They just want to be our best friends,” says Jamie Krasnoff, owner of The Pet Store Next Door in Glen Head.

Dachshund Sadie wears a holiday outfit at The Pet Store Next Door in Bethpage. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Long Island boutique owners have taken note and their shops are stocked with gifts for your pup. “Dogs can smell their treats inside gift-wrapped boxes and know it’s for them,” says Karen Durka, co-owner of Fetch pet boutique in Huntington.

Here are five shops with trendy gifts for all types of pooches.

The Pet Store Next Door

687 Glen Cove Rd., Glen Head

If you wear Santa pajamas while opening gifts on Christmas morning, now your dog can too. “We sell a lot of Christmas pajamas for dogs,” Krasnoff says. You can also buy stockings and fill them with treats and bestselling “pun toys” like a Chewy Vuitton plush pocketbook.

All Christmas- and Hanukkah-themed bowls, leashes, bandannas, bow ties and blankets can be customized. There are enough Hanukkah toys and accessories for all eight nights with favorites including squeaky dreidels, moose antler menorahs and plush gefilte fish. Dogs can make fashion statements wearing cashmere or classic red and green sweaters, or blue sweaters with rhinestone menorahs. There’s even a two-part best friend necklace where the dog clips “best” on its collar and the owner wears “friend.”

More info 516-801-6400, thepetstorenextdoor.com

Fetch

310 New York Ave., Huntington

Morkie Molly wears a tutu decorated with rhinestones at Fetch in Huntington. Credit: Rick Kopstein

“We have the most gorgeous Christmas clothing assortment this year,” Durka says. Created exclusively for Fetch pet boutique, there’s a candy cane-themed tutu with hot pink tulle. Dogs can look elegant in a red jumper with gold tinsel or a sweater covered with ostrich feathers. For a simpler fashion statement, bow ties and bandannas with holiday plaids and prints are in the shop.

A faux-fur blanket is a nice choice if you don’t know a dog’s exact size. “Interactive toys will be popular this season as well,” Durka says. Fetch offers Christmas-themed interactive Snuffle Mats, where you can roll out a layered mat, tuck dog treats inside it and dogs have fun finding the goodies.

More info 631-824-6636, fetchshops.com

Three Dog Bakery

2119 Bedford Ave., Bellmore

This “barkery” opened last January, so all holiday desserts are new. Pastries are baked on the premises and made with natural, organic, human-grade ingredients. The holiday goodies include dog cookies that look like peppermint-flavored Oreos, Beg-Nog lattes, snowball and hot cocoa pupcakes and a Christmutt tree cake. All delicacies can also be personalized.

More info 516-612-9555, threedogstores.com

House of the Woofers

38 Forest Ave., Suite A, Glen Cove

This shop features more than 75 different canine outfits and Santa sweaters with hoods and rhinestones are the latest rage. On New Year’s Eve, dress your dog in a tuxedo or velvet dress. Hawaiian-style casual shirts and sundresses are perfect for warm-weather vacations and jackets with leg coverings are great for snowball fights.

More info 516-201-2972, houseofthewoofers.com

Pawcasso Art Studio & Pet Boutique

3 Sunset Ave., West Hampton Beach

With a $12 gift card, dogs can create their own paintings at this studio. A few squirts of nontoxic paint are placed on a small, thin canvas, then tightly sealed inside a plastic baggie and peanut butter is spread across the outside of the bag. As the dog enjoys licking the treat, its tongue presses down on the canvas inside the bag and creates a swirl painting. Pull out the canvas and reveal your dog’s masterpiece.

More info 631-887-6705, pawcassowhb.com