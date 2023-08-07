3 Long Island accessories shops for the latest trends

It’s the secret that style- and budget-conscious shoppers are all in on: A little bling can make a big statement.

Which is why Long Islanders are so keenly into carefully curated small and affordable accessories — from hair clips to jewelry pieces that catch the eye.

It’s one reason why Claire’s, a chain known for jewelry and accessories for 60 years and ear piercing for four decades, has such staying power, with a new location open at Crescent Land Shopping Center in Levittown being its most recent Long Island expansion. Some other area stores include South Port Shopping Center in Shirley, Roosevelt Field Mall in Uniondale and Suffolk Plaza in East Setauket.

At Claire's, an accessories staple, one of the forces driving the reassurance of interest among the younger crowd in all those extras that jazz up an outfit include personalization, according to the bran, so playful names and initial necklaces are a popular pick. Buoyed by its bang-up big-screen success, Barbie is driving trends — and inspiring shoppers to think pink.



The same holds true at other accessories emporiums. Ask Denise DeFelice, who treated herself in July to fun gold bracelets with pastel- and hot-pink heart-shaped stones that would make Barbie sit up and take notice.

“I’m a jewelry person,” says DeFelice, who lives in Massapequa and works in medical billing in a dermatologist’s office. Accessories lend “the finishing touches” to a look, she adds.

Here are two other boutiques where you can find on-trend accessories.

Let's Accessorize

2203 Merrick Road, Merrick, 516-867-7071

At Let's Accessorize in Merrick, layering jewelry, multiple clips for hair and colorful stones are popular. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

DeFelice’s longtime go-to bling boutique is Let's Accessorize in Merrick. Plainview resident Lisa Sher launched the business 25 years ago.

A constant during that quarter-century is being fashion forward. “One of the things I’ve always says is that we’re trendsetters,” says Sher. “I share my space with one of my best friends whose store is Let's Bag It," which sells trendy handbags and accessories.

Multiples are the mode right now, according to Sher. “Layering and stacking necklaces, rings and delicate earrings is a big trend today,” she says. “Colorful stone bracelets are also very big.”

Hair eye candy in all sorts of styles and sizes are brisk sellers, according to Sher. “Giant hair claws, little hair clips, and barrettes are definitely a trend.”

Lets Accessorize began as a “mother-daughter” shop and that business model remains. “I cater to the daughters, I cater to the mothers, and I cater to the grandmothers,” says Sher. “I see the same loyal customers coming back all the time.”

Elissa Brennick, a retired sportswear buyer who lives in Bellmore and likes to shop locally, is among them. “I always want to look good and stay current,” she says. Her latest purchase was a gold necklace with blue stones. “It was for myself, but I buy a lot of gifts there,” she says.

“Lisa is always bringing in fresh, exciting trends, and there’s all different price ranges,” Brennick adds. “You could go in and spend $20 or you could go in and spend $250.”

The average shopper spends around $50, says Sher. You get plenty of bang from those bucks. “You can wear a very simple outfit, and the right accessories are the little details that elevate it,” Sher says. “They help set the tone of an outfit.”

Popcorn Beauty

16 Wheeler Rd, Central Islip, 631-232-3254; 941 Carmans Rd, Massapequa, 516-636-5404

Popcorn Beauty in Central Islip carries hair braids and extensions and an array of jewelry and accessories. Credit: Popcorn Beauty

At Popcorn Beauty, a family-run business with a flagship shop in Central Islip and a 4-year-old second store in Massapequa, David Kwon and brother-in-law Timothy Lim echoed that sentiment.

Popcorn Beauty specializes in hair extensions and braids, jewelry and costume jewelry, ankle and arm bracelets, barrettes and clips, and more accessories.

“We have jewelry to accommodate a day on the beach and jewelry to accommodate a wedding event,” says Lim.

Depending on the items, prices vary. They run from under a dollar all the way up to $100. “We really do cater to all types of consumers,” says Kwon, who grew up in Commack. His parents launched the business 24 years ago.

Michelle Acompora, 40, is a hairstylist who lives near the Central Islip store. She shops there every other week or for braids and extensions, hair clips, sparkly bobby pins and more accessories.

“Anytime you see something trending on TikTok or online that you like, if you go there they have it,” she says.

The name Popcorn Beauty is in part inspired by the fact that accessories make looks, well, pop.

“Nowadays, everyone just wants to express themselves,” says Kwon, adding that accessories help them send the message. “Some days they may feel low-key and other times they really want to stand out.”