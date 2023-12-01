Shop vintage holiday décor at Rosie's Vintage and Willy Nilly Christmas this season

If you’re looking to add some sparkle and cheer to your home for the holidays, Rosie’s Vintage and Willy Nilly Christmas Store have got you covered.

There are two floors of Christmas décor at Rosie’s Vintage in Huntington, from antique and vintage ornaments to ceramic Santas, elves and snowmen. Shoppers can find the original Elf On The Shelf, reindeers of all sizes, Santa mugs, holly dishes, novelty candles shaped like festive characters and trees. If you're looking to increase your vintage collection, browse through light-up ceramic trees, Christmas linen, tablecloths, aprons, sleds and Putz houses from Japan.

“We have knee-hugging elves,” says owner Thea Morales. “That’s all the rage right now. The kids hide them.”

Unique to Rosie’s are the handmade Christmas vignettes crafted from vintage items, which run between three and seven inches long.

“It’s like ready-made decorations and people give them as gifts, too,” Morales says.

Prices start at $2 for a bag of vintage Christmas craft items like plastic Santas and holly, bells, bows and boxes to $100 for a light-up Christmas tree.

If you're in the Bay Shore area, head to Willy Nilly Trading Company's holiday shop, a 3,000-square-foot space next door dedicated to all things Christmas, that’s open from October through the end of December.

“It’s like magical,” says owner Marilyn Schulman. “It gets you in the mood and gives you ideas for how to decorate a home.”

In home décor you’ll find wreaths, ornaments, Christmas towels, Frasier Fir fragrances, candles, decorative signs, Nativity scenes and other religious items, Santa, angel and snowmen figurines. Design your table with holiday-themed glassware, dishes, platters, mugs with embossed snowflakes. There's also an assortment of packaged jams, cakes and syrups in festive boxes to give as gifts this season.

Prices start at $2.95 for a star ornament and go up to $280 for a tree climbing Santa.

Rosie’s Vintage, 187 Park Ave., 631-549-9100; rosiesvintagestore.com; Willy Nilly Christmas, 153 West Main St., 631-666-4488; willynillytradingcompany.com.