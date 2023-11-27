Long Island home décor boutiques to shop at this holiday season

If you’re invited to someone’s home for the holidays, you won’t want to turn up empty-handed.

To find anything from a host gift to a whimsical or more luxurious offering, consider stopping in one of these shops. With endless selections to choose from, you’re bound to also find an item or two that’s perfect for your own home.

Nicolette’s for the Home

1040 N. Broadway, North Massapequa; 53245 Main Rd., Southold

Decorative pillows at Nicolette's for the Home in North Massapequa. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Personalized pillows are among the top sellers at Nicolette's, says manager Liz Walsh.

“There are pillows that people can personalize with names or the town, or it can say something like, ‘There’s No Place Long Island At Christmas.'’’ says Walsh.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shop has a wide assortment of ornaments, candles, diffusers, electronic snow globes with constant movement inside, and a variety of wooden Christmas signs with sayings.

“We do carry a large stock of cardinal stuff: whether it’s little platters, ornaments pillows, or cute dish towels,” says Walsh. “People are always picking up something with a cardinal for Christmas.”

For the kitchen, there are tea towels, dishes, cutting boards, mugs, platters, salt and pepper shakers, creamers and soap dispensers with nutcracker themes.

You’ll find decorative bristle trees, wooden gingerbread men, stuffed snowmen, mini gingerbread houses, battery-operated candles shaped like Christmas trees, wreaths and candle rings.

In Nicolette’s Southold outpost, you’ll find a larger selection of bath and body products and vintage furniture pieces.

More info: North Massapequa: 516-694-3591; Southold: 631-407-5417.

Frost Ceramics & Mercantile

256 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff

To offset her husband Christopher Frost’s neutral-toned stoneware and porcelain ceramics, Kimberle Frost uses skills honed as a textile designer/colorist to fill the Frost Ceramics & Mercantile with other giftware. Items you'll find include handblown glass vases and drinking glasses, woven wool blankets and pillows, hand-molded beeswax candles and diffusers, coffee table books, charcuterie boards, knife sets, maple syrup and The Goat & His Goldfish sun catchers made with reclaimed glass from Dead Horse Bay in Brooklyn’s Riis Park. Also on hand are shibori pillows in indigo, mustard and turquoise hues, crafted by Sea Cliff’s Rachel Dove.

“Nothing is bright. It’s very organic coloring,” says Kimberle. “Everything complements what my husband does.”

Glazed in soft blues, grays and greens, Christopher’s ceramics include berry bowls, platters and large bowls, coffee mugs, matcha mugs (without handles), candlesticks, soap dishes and custom items that can be monogrammed. The shop also carries textured and embossed pottery from other ceramists.

More info: 516-606-7156; frostceramics.com

Artisan House

80 Main St., Northport

Ron Meyer, right and Randi Gothelf, co-owners of Artisan House in Northport village, pose in the store. The store sells holiday gifts and decor. Credit: Rick Kopstein

A mainstay on Main Street for the past 51 years, Artisan House in Northport offers a wide variety of giftware for the home, notes Ron Meyer, who, with his partner Randi Gothelf, took over the business two years ago.

Perennial favorites are the shop’s spirit or witches' balls.

“Back in the day people would hang them outside the house and they were supposed to absorb any bad spirits or bad luck,” Meyer says. “A lot of people hang them in the windows from the curtain rod so when the sun hits them, it actually gives color into the room, like a prism effect.”

Local products include glassware with Northport, Long Island, and New York etched on them, town signs, portraits done by a local photographer and paintings by a local artist.

Because of its proximity to the harbor, Artisan House carries a lot of nautical themes: signs, trays, platters, bottle holders, wall hooks, barware, light up vases, trivets and more, decorated with octopus, sea turtles, mermaids, sea horses, seashells, anchors and sailboats.

More info: 631-261-3800; artisanhousenorthport.com

Copper Beech

133 S. Country Rd., Bellport

Owned by Thomas O’Brien and Dan Fink, the shop reflects the two designers’ refined aesthetic sensibilities.

"Copper Beech is a mix of unique items curated by Thomas and Dan that many might not think to combine, but work beautifully together," says manager David Raynor.

Popular items include marbled paper trays, tins, wastepaper baskets, and wrapping paper; twig magnifying glasses and lighting, both designed by O’Brien; mohair and cashmere throws and pillows, Coqui Coqui diffusers; blush and white Etoile Towels; and Portuguese soaps.

In tableware, you’ll find vintage bowls, beechwood spoons, porcelain and cookware.

There’s also a large selection of artisanal foods, including olives, olive oil, pesto, pasta, sauces, tapenades and chutneys.

More info: 631- 286-0202; copperbeechbythesea.com

The Weathered Barn

41 Front St., Greenport

The Weathered Barn in Greenport sells several items for the home. Credit: Rena Wilhelm

Whether it’s the air plants — plants that don’t require soil — or pieces made from driftwood or twigs, nature gets top billing here.

All of the shop’s modern, rustic pottery is made in Sugar Loaf,, NY by Jessica Hengen, where owners Rena and Jason Wilhelm had their original store before coming out to the North Fork in 2011.

Rena creates all the bath and body and Jason makes all the home fragrance products: soy candles, diffusers, room sprays and incense for the store.

The Goat and His Goldfish’s three-dimensional sun catchers and chandeliers are popular items.

In tabletop, you’ll find olivewood bowls and charcuterie boards, condiment dishes, salt cellars, mortar and pestles and flower sack towels.

For edible host gifts, there’s an array of teas, scones, and jams and cake and bread mixes.

More info: 631-477-6811; theweatheredbarngreenport.com