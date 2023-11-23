Hometown Flower Co. opens storefront in Huntington village. 

A new flower shop has bloomed in Huntington village welcoming anthophiles on Nov. 25, also known as Small Business Saturday.

Huntington residents Jaclyn Rutigliano and Marc Iervolino, a husband-and-wife duo, are set to open the brick-and-mortar iteration of the mobile floral business they started in 2019. Hometown Flower Co.now has a home base at 333 Main St., formerly A Rise Above Bake Shop, where it will sell a variety of one-of-a-kind fresh and dried floral products, as well as offer space for people to make DIY projects with flowers.

“We call it flower therapy,” Rutigliano says.. “We hope people come in to say ‘hi’ and take advantage of the space and the serotonin jolts that you get when you're around flowers.”

Though she is a third-generation florist, this was not Rutigliano’s first choice of career — she was in marketing for 15 years before pivoting to flowers and she has vowed to do things differently.

While most florists import their blooms, Hometown Flower Co. sources all its inventory from Long Island farms, except in winter, when the business relies on greenhouses throughout New York and New Jersey. Hometown Flower Co. is a full-service florist available for weddings and other events throughout the year. The business became popular for its Flowers in a Bag subscription that it started during the pandemic.

Opening on Small Business Saturday is a purposeful way to bring attention to the importance of shopping small, Rutigliano says.

“We got a lot of feedback that it was smart that we were mobile and didn’t have a storefront,” she says.. “But the small-town businesses we all love, that make those suburb and rural areas what they are, will die out if we’re all online-only, so it’s important for us to celebrate all of these storefronts and to support them.”

The new Huntington shop will host Hometown Holiday Workshops, where people can make DIY floral gifts, such as ornaments, wreaths, and snow globes. There will also be children’s classes called Saturday Morning Florals.

Standard Flowers in a Bag arrangements start at $45 and DIY dried flower bud vases start at $20.

333 Main St., Huntington, 516-644-9105, hometownflowerco.com