Shop vintage denim at Honey + Hive children's boutique in Montauk

When you step inside Honey + Hive children's boutique in Montauk, you'll often hear the giggles and footsteps of kids playing and running around the shop. Many littles beeline to the fan-favorite Banwood skateboards and scooters and hop on. Families stop in on their way to and from the nearby beaches.

"Our store turns into a little racetrack around the center table," says Jamesine Nolan, who owns the shop with her sister, Casey Bistrian.

The sisters grew up in Montauk and after having children of their own, they were inspired to open a boutique in their beach town in March 2023.

"It is hard to come across commercial space out here, so when our current location became available, we instantly jumped on the opportunity without a complete business plan or even store name yet," notes Bistrian.

The sisters initially had a hard time naming their store, before settling on the playful moniker. "Honey is sweet and messy like kids and a hive is a busy home so it kind of just made sense," explains Nolan.

The sisters have also worked together in real estate sales since 2021. "We both bring different strengths to the business so it works out so well," says Bistrian.

The kids' shopping haven is filled with a selection of eco-friendly, small batch brands, women-owned and organic clothing and toys. If you're looking for something one-of-a-kind, browse the vintage denim section.

"Our customers love our vintage selection," says Nolan. "It moves all year-round and we are constantly adding to it. We didn’t originally plan to carry vintage, but when we had trouble finding a good denim brand we decided to source our own and go for the '80s and '90s vintage denim."

Honey + Hive carries a selection of eco-friendly, vintage, women-owned and organic clothing and toys. Credit: Jamesine Nolan

Denim like jeans and jackets are the primary focus in the clothing department, with unisex Levi's, Lee and Guess being the store’s bestsellers. Sizes range from newborn to six years old starting at $45.

Parents looking to add patterns and colors to their kids' wardrobes can peruse through the Mmoody Kids pants selection. The colorful apparel is handmade by a company in the Hudson Valley and made with scrap, upcycled and surplus fabrics.

Shoppers will also find books and art supplies, including finger paints and beeswax crayons. Honey + Hive’s silicone toy selection is particularly popular with items like teethers, straws and snack cups.

Shop for vintage denim and one-of-a-kind threads for kids at Honey + Hive in Montauk. Credit: Jamesine Nolan

The store is open year-round, with the exception of one month in the winter from mid-Feb through mid-March.. When the beach weather fades, the local residents continue to keep the store fairly busy. "There's always a birthday party, baby shower or a need for something so we put a note on the door with our numbers on it and are always more than happy to come down and open up if someone wants to shop outside of normal business hours," says Bistrian.

Prices start at $10 for pacifiers and hair clips to $275 for baby carriers.

Honey + Hive, 12 S. Etna Ave., Montauk, honeyandhiveny.com, 631-702-3673.