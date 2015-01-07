Justin Bieber is Calvin Klein's newest underwear model

The Biebs (as in Justin Bieber) is all about the briefs (as in Calvin Klein). According to Women's Wear Daily, the 20-year-old popstar, heartthrob and bad boy, is the brand's newest underwear star and will appear in a spring print advertising campaign with model Lara Stone to break in March.

The black and white photos shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot in New York City feature a buff, tattooed Bieber and Stone in underwear and jeans from the brand's spring collection. They are evocative of Calvin Klein ads from the Eighties featuring that era's bad boy, Mark Wahlberg (Marky Mark at the time) and Kate Moss.

Bieber who announced his new gig on Instagram Tuesday (he has 58.9 million followers and 150 million followers on social media overall) with the hashtag #mycalvins, told WWD, "I have been wearing Calvin Klein underwear for years in hopes of getting to model for the brand one day. Last spring, I posted a picture on Instagram in my underwear, using the #mycalvins tag. Thankfully the brand saw it and liked the reaction I was getting and a relationship started from there."

Melissa Goldie, chief marketing officer for Calvin Klein Inc., said "Justin's global recognition, expressed affinity for the brand and powerful persona bring a compelling energy to our jeans and underwear brands."

Bieber flaunted his washboard abs and more at last season's Fashion Rocks during New York Fashion Week, foreshadowing his relationship with the brand, which reportedly has been in the works for many months. He stripped down to his Calvin Klein skivvies on stage, and though the audience booed, it was reportedly the most tweeted moment of the week.