Family turns 1970s jewelry store into skin care business KarinaNYC in Huntington 

Welcome to the world of luxury bespoke facials and body treatments at the new Huntington flagship of KarinaNYC Skin Clinic that opened last month and is the company’s third outpost, the others in New York City and Greenvale.

Here, says owner Karina Freedman, 53, “We’ve basically taken our know-how from all our other skin care destinations and are bringing it to a new level. We treat skin differently. Instead of harsh treatments, our approach is very holistic,” she says, crediting the French and Eastern European training, therapies and products for creating “a healthier, more supple epidermis.”

The spa boasts five treatment rooms and is designed by her husband, Maurice, 53. It is strikingly glamorous yet lab-like (clean is a theme here, including a specially designed air filtration system that kills bacteria), conjuring European-style spas with its glistening white lacquer and chrome furnishings and mod, crystal lighting fixtures.

A FAMILY HISTORY

The new KarinaNYC Skin Clinic is located on New York Avenue in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

The building is particularly nostalgic for the couple. Maurice’s father, Eric Freedman, built it in the 1970s, and operated B. Freedman Jewelers here for some 50 years. Once closed, the couple decided to make it part of their skin care family business.

“Now is our time,” says Freedman. "The whole place has a vibe and a history. It really feels like coming home, especially for Maurice,” she says of her husband who once worked at the jewelry store.

While skin care is front and center, Freedman, a Russian immigrant, who has strong family ties in Ukraine, is keenly focused on the country, hiring several Ukrainian aestheticians and even sponsoring four people to come to the United States. “It’s always on my mind,” she says.

HOLISTIC CARE

Walk in to find a large floating medical chair in the foyer where aestheticians can take full stock of a client’s skin condition and understand their current regimen. (You can also sit it out and sip on a latte).

“The long-term goal,” says Freedman, “is to get on the path of healthy skin and that’s why we offer super-customized treatments. We are growing our business into a wellness hub blending medical and holistic techniques.” There are bins filled to the brim with varied free samples of the highly curated (and often expensive) products that Freedman strongly believes in — Biologique Recherche and Valmont among them.

For the body, there’s the popular signature lymphatic slimming and sculpting service and many more. Treatments start at $195 and include classic European deep cleansing, a microcurrent nonsurgical lift, microneedling, dermaplaning and more.

KarinaNYC Skin Clinic is located at 345 New York Ave., in Huntington. The spa is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 631-223-3464, shop.karinanyc.com.