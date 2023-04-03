Braids, faux-hawks, mullets and more trending haircuts for kids and teens

In the world of haircuts for kids, boys have the cutting edge. This, according to the professionals at barbershops and salons (some that specialize in wee ones) all over Long Island where the younger set, from toddlers to teens, are emerging with crisp new do’s that are equal parts trendy and classic.

And according to the experts, it’s the boys who are bringing in the photos of styles they covet while girls are more about sticking to the basics with the slightest leaning toward somewhat shorter hair, braids and basic bobs.

“Guys’ hair is all about fashion,” says Jason Naurek, the owner of Three Jays Barber Shop, in Farmingville, who is seeing a return to throwback haircuts that were popular some 30 years ago. “One kid goes to school with one type of haircut and it brings the whole trend out. Everyone wants it.”

At nuBest Salon and Spa in Manhasset, owner Jamie Mazzei is sensing a small shift in girls’ hair. “I’m definitely seeing more haircuts that go beyond just a trim. There’s a little more layering and we’re cutting more long hair closer to the shoulder.”

Braids are big for Jamie Lee Rodriguez, a stylist at Hair Magicians in Wantagh, where she says her girl clients want “braids with added hair extensions most of the time.” No matter the differences, there is a common thread that runs through both boys’ and girls’ haircuts: cuteness. Have a look at what’s trending now:

Boys’ club: Cuts like Dad, famous athletes

At MadMen Barbershops in Wantagh and Williston Park, co-owner Ed Denny says this cut, a variation on "the Edgar” is by far the most popular among teens. Credit: MadMen Barber Khalil Cohen/Madmen Barbershops

There’s an eye-popping array of boys’ styles these days including dramatic fades, comb-overs (not the bad kind), mullets (yes, still thriving believe it or not), faux-hawks and a cut dubbed the “Edgar,” named after a famous sports player, reigning supreme.

At MadMen Barbershops in Williston Park and Wantagh, co-owner Edward Dennehy says, “75% of all kids’ haircuts are a variation on the Edgar,” which is a cross between a fade and a bowl cut, originally popular with Mexican teens and Latino men, the craze reportedly spawned by former Major League Baseball player with the Seattle Mariners, Edgar Martínez. Barbers at MadMen call the cut, “Quema” in Spanish which, translates to “burning,” but says Dennehy, “it really means ‘lit,” (in old school lingo, “hip.”)’

Hair types can determine how the Edgar ends up, but mostly, notes Dennehy, “The style is really directed toward the front of the face, the weight of the hair is mopped forward,” and it’s particularly dramatic on curly-haired types.

Generally, says Dennehy, “clients 12 and under are getting cuts that have a lot to do with sports.” Some like Jordan Lass, 10, of Wantagh, are all about team spirit. He recently had the logo of his youth hockey team, the Arrows, snipped into his hair. “We’re a big hockey family and I’m fine with it,” says his mom Jackie Lass, who happens to be a manager of the team.

Jordan Lass, 10, of Wantagh, recently had the logo of his youth hockey team, the Arrows, carved into his hair at MadMen Barbershop. Credit: MadMen Barber Khalil Cohen/Madmen Barbershops

Over at The Holy Black Barber Shop in Lindenhurst there’s been a run on, for real, mullets, that oft-maligned business in the front, party in the back style. Tristan Estes, a master barber there, explains, “Mullets are back in a very weird way. It almost started as an ironic thing, and then kids started doing it because people in sports were doing it, and then they see other kids doing it. And now it’s cool,” he says, though he admits, “I’ve been cutting off a lot of older people’s mullets.” Recently he sheared one for Colton Dunn, 11, of Farmingdale who wrestles and plays football, Lacrosse and basketball. His mom Nancy Dunn, says, “He had a bleach blonde faux hawk before and he decided he wanted a mullet out of nowhere. He has free range with what he wants to do with his hair,” adding that the fact that “most of the Lacrosse players have mullets,” may have been a factor. Colton says, “I just feel more athletic with it, and it feels more comfortable. He admits, “It does get a little itchy on my neck sometimes.” His little brother Westyn, 7, fell under the mullet spell soon after Colton started sporting his. “He decided he wanted one too and he’s right up in the mullet situation now,” says mom.

Rohan, 54, who is the greatest influencer when it comes to haircuts and fashion for Nicholas Ramdhanie, 7, of Farmingville who both get similar high fades at Three Jay’s Barber Shop in Farmingville. Credit: Three Jays Barber Shop

While professional athletes are certainly hair influencers, sometimes it boils down to just one person: Dad. This is the case with Nicholas Ramdhanie, 7, and his father, Rohan, 54, of Farmingville who both get high fades at Three Jays. Craig Harris, 39, also does the father-son visit to that barber shop with his boy, CJ, 8, but they embrace different looks. CJ rocks a mid-skin fade with a blow out on the top. “When I was his age. I wore my hair like that though recently I decided to go for the bald look,” says Harris.

The braidy bunch and classic bobs

Hair stylist Glen Davenport at nuBest Salon and Spa in Manhasset finishes off his girl haircuts with signature braids shaped into a heart. Credit: Eleni Farmakis

While Jennifer Belsito, the owner of North Country Kids Family Hair Salon in Miller Place, says “Not much has really changed,” when it comes to girls’ hair, she notes an increased interest in braids inspired by,, “Disney movies.” Her daughter, Zoey Gliksman, who runs Belsito’s other salon, Kid’s Cut in Centereach, in part, credits the movie, “Frozen” for the trend.

“Girls sometimes ask for Elsa braids,” she says. At nuBest Salon, stylist Glen Davenport has a signature finish to many young girl’s cut with a heart-shaped braids in the back. Eleni Farmakis of Manhasset who regularly takes daughters Andriana, 7, and Ionna, 4, there, says, “Both my girls love it and they always want him because he does that, but he’s very busy.” At other times they opt for full on braids, in part, for what they do to their hair afterward. When the braids come out, the result is “fluffy, bouncy, mermaid hair,” says Farmakis.”

At Zippity Doo’s Cuts for Kids in Roslyn Heights, pretty little butterfly clips add extra oomph to braids. And Rodriguez of Hair Magicians is doing more braids than ever for girls these days. “I feel like when girls are younger they want longer hair. But with braids, you can add color and texture,” she says. Rodriguez intertwines string, hair extensions and even feathers in the braids. “It lets them be creative and express themselves without damaging their hair or cutting it short.” Her client, Aaliyah Griffin, six, of East Meadow comes in once a month for hers, which often include neon bright hair extensions. They can hold up to three weeks, says her mom, Kerri Brennan, who started her on braid patrol when she was two. “It seemed a lot easier with her curls. She loved it and it gave her confidence. And it helps in the morning. Her hair is done.”

Five-year-old Lorna Ossman, of Glendale, gets a bob at Zippity Doo's Cuts for Kids in Roslyn Heights. Credit: Zippity Doo’s Cuts for Kids

On another front, while longer hair is still in favor for girls, at Snip-its Haircuts for Kids, in East Northport, owner Munisha Chada says that shoulder length cuts are becoming a bit more popular. And Anna Deng, a stylist at Zippity Doo’s says “the girls are going back to shorter looks and we’re seeing more bobs,” referring to the short- to- medium length cut straight around the head. Farmakis’ daughter Andriana recently took the plunge with her superlong hair at nuBest. Her stylist chopped six-and-a-half inches off and added layers. It was, “definitely a major difference. I think she wanted a change,” says Farmakis who was nervous about her daughter’s reaction. “I thought she might regret it. But she loved it and wanted to cut more. I said, ‘next time.’”

First haircut: Tips and tricks

Young patron, Colton Jenkins, 2, of Manorville, a Three Jay’s client, sits in a fire truck chair (his dad Brian is a volunteer fire fighter) and wears a fire chief jacket cape for his classic combover with buzzed sides. Credit: Three Jays Barber Shop

First haircuts and beyond can be emotional and sometimes traumatic experiences for your little one (and you, too, if it goes bad). “It’s about 50/50 that half of the children will cry,” says Munisha Chadha, the owner of Snip-it’s Haircuts for Kids in East Northport. Many in the business understand the kids’ fears. “It’s a lot to take in as a child especially for boys,” says Zoey Gliksman, who runs Kid’s Cuts in Centereach. “There’s the sound of the buzzer, a stranger coming at them and all-around sensory overload. A huge part of my job is showing kids it isn’t going to hurt, to trust me and show them that it’s fun.” While many children’s salons do their very best to offer distractions — colorful car-shaped, seats, iPads with movies, toys, rewards and even bubbles, parents or caretakers can play a huge role in making a haircuts run smoothly.