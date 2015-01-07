Lilly Pulitzer for Target: Retailer announces new designer collaboration

The wind chill may have sent temperatures hovering in the single digits Tuesday night, but bikinis and summer prints ruled at the Four Seasons in Manhattan, where Target announced its latest designer collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer.

The collection will hit stores in April, with more than 250 pieces in 15 exclusive prints with prices, for the most part, under $30. Along with all those Palm Beach-inspired swimsuits and shifts, there's clothing for children, accessories and home goods. We predict the hot item will be the vibrant hammock.