Men's style steps up in 2025: Meet the sophisticated slouch

Schlumpy is out in 2025. When it comes to men’s fashion, there’s an evolution at hand — the unmatched casual wear that has been a fallback for years has morphed into a cool, new cohesive trend with guys upping their fashion game on the streets and in the workplace. Generally speaking, they’re ready to peel off those dowdy duds and, in the words of the experts, are "elevating" their style quotient.

So says Bloomingdale's fashion director David Thielebeule: "The modern man is embracing a more sophisticated approach to dressing up, but with a slouchy twist," he observes, calling out oversize silhouettes and a new swagger with the likes of longer overcoats that "offer a relaxed yet polished vibe." He forecasts "a cool, nostalgic edge," when it comes to casual wear "with iconic pieces like varsity jackets, rugby shirts, oxford shirts," and retro running shoes."

Spring 2025 is finally the year men will embrace colorful prints and color in general. — Afshin Haghani, owner of Loop Men

Pastels are in for men this spring season. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emily Saljooki, the owner of men’s contemporary clothing store Wardrobe Bar in Roslyn, says they're moving away from super casual men's clothing. "Men are definitely dressing up more," she says. Likewise, at D.K. Brothers by Madison’s Niche in Stony Brook, buyer Allison Schoenfeld says she's seeing tailored menswear with a "preppy/sporty edge" attract clients browsing work attire.

Afshin Haghani, who owns upscale boutique Loop Men in Manhasset, dubs the new, crisp look "nouveau preppy" with a "Mediterranean feel."

The motivation? Bruce Levitt, the owner of Mur-Lee Men’s and Boy’s Shop in Lynbrook, explains, "Men are getting called back to the office. You have competition out there. You got to look good."

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Haghani, gives credit, in part, to women who are themselves amping up the glam this year for this more-spruced-up movement. "They want their partners, boyfriends, or husbands to be in sync," he says. "They bring them in and say, ‘please do something with him.’"

Actually, we’re shifting away from super casual. Men are definitely dressing up more. — Emily Saljooki, owner of Wardrobe Bar

Afshin Haghani, owner of Loop Men, helps style model Carlos Cook. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Levitt feels the same. "Sometimes my wife looks at my outfit and says, ‘You’re not wearing that to dinner, are you?" And there’s an added benefit, he claims. "I find that when I dress a little better to go out to dinner — not a suit or anything — I usually get a better table."

So, how can you up your style at home? To illustrate some of the season’s freshest styles, Carlos Cook, the model of the month from Long Island Models, a Long Beach-based agency, to try some of the smartest looks at Loop Men and combed through other retailers’ nod to new.

Here are some top men's style trends:

Neutral territory

Slouchy neutrals: A new slouchier silo in cargo pants is on the horizon shown here in subtle neutrals for a cool new look. Credit: American Eagle; J. Conrad Williams Jr.

"Neutrals are a key trend for the season," says Haghani. "You’ll find shades in everything from pale stone to creamy beiges to off-white and men are wearing it head-to-toe."

In the trenches

Trench talk: The season's newest topper is the retro trench coat that definitely adds more polish to any look. Credit: American Eagle

The coolest new topper for guys is the trench coat and longer overcoats (some double-breasted even) which can enhance and add pizzazz to even the most basic of looks. "It’s very European," says Levitt. "And it’s going to become part of the whole outfit here."

Le sport

"It’s all about elevated activewear," explains Bloomingdale’s Thielebeule, pointing to high-tech fabrics that both do the job and look good on the street. Along with that find those classic, nostalgia pieces that reference sport, think rugby, stripes and cool retro sneaks.

Jeans scene: Wide-high jeans for men are among the season's latest offerings. Credit: H&M

Plaids, patterns and pastels

Model Carlos Cook shows off some of the men’s styles from Loop Men in Manhasset. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

More traditionally, a fall staple, plaid is making a strong move into spring. "We are seeing plaid in all different color ways such as neutrals or muted pastels," says Schoenfeld, about D.K Brothers by Madison’s Niche. "Men are definitely not afraid of color," says Saljooki. And Haghani is happy about it. "After years of muted colors, spring 2025 is finally the year men will embrace colorful prints and color in general."