Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang bridal trunk show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Through Jan. 11

Shop the fall 2015 bridal trunk shows from Monique Lhuillier (through Jan. 11), and Vera Wang and Kenneth Pool (Jan. 8-11), at the WEDDING SALON OF MANHASSET, 1468 Northern Blvd.; 516-869-8455. All shows are by appointment only.

Jan. 8

Upcoming at BLOOMINGDALE'S: Get a fitting consultation for Eileen Fisher's 2015 resort wear collection at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station from noon to 4 p.m.; 631-425-6916. At Roosevelt Field, the Portfolio Department serves a luncheon along with a presentation of the latest women's styles for spring at 1p.m.; reserve by Jan. 6; 516-873-2977.

Jan 8-10

FILLY'S hosts the Rene Ruiz trunk show (with designer visit) featuring spring evening gowns and cocktail dresses with imported fabrics and built-in bustiers. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.

Jan. 8-11

MIEKA is hosting a Fouy Chov trunk show of elegant ensembles and gowns (personal appearance by the designer on Jan. 8 and 10); Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8755. Discounts offered on orders placed during the show.

Jan. 8-18

See the Pnina Tornai bridal trunk show and meet the designer at KLEINFELD, 110 W. 20th St., Manhattan; 646-633-4300. The show is by appointment.

Jan. 9-11

BRIDAL REFLECTIONS has the Jim Hjelm bridal trunk show, by appointment only, at 80 Westbury Ave., Carle Place; 516-742-7788.

Jan. 10

ESTELLE'S DRESSY DRESSES puts on a fashion show, 2 p.m., featuring spring/prom gowns and dresses from a variety of designers, including Morrell Maxie, Sherri Hill and La Femme, plus raffles and more; 1600 Broad Hollow Rd. (Route 110), Farmingdale; 631-420-0890.