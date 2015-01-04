Things to DoFashion and Shopping

Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang bridal trunk show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Bloomingdale's in Roosevelt Field serves up a luncheon and a...

Bloomingdale's in Roosevelt Field serves up a luncheon and a presentation of the latest women's styles for spring on Jan. 8. Credit: Bloomingdale's

By VIRGINIA DUNLEAVYvirginia.dunleavy@newsday.com

Through Jan. 11

Shop the fall 2015 bridal trunk shows from Monique Lhuillier (through Jan. 11), and Vera Wang and Kenneth Pool (Jan. 8-11), at the WEDDING SALON OF MANHASSET, 1468 Northern Blvd.; 516-869-8455. All shows are by appointment only.

Jan. 8

Upcoming at BLOOMINGDALE'S: Get a fitting consultation for Eileen Fisher's 2015 resort wear collection at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station from noon to 4 p.m.; 631-425-6916. At Roosevelt Field, the Portfolio Department serves a luncheon along with a presentation of the latest women's styles for spring at 1p.m.; reserve by Jan. 6; 516-873-2977.

Jan 8-10

FILLY'S hosts the Rene Ruiz trunk show (with designer visit) featuring spring evening gowns and cocktail dresses with imported fabrics and built-in bustiers. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.

Jan. 8-11

MIEKA is hosting a Fouy Chov trunk show of elegant ensembles and gowns (personal appearance by the designer on Jan. 8 and 10); Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8755. Discounts offered on orders placed during the show.

Jan. 8-18

See the Pnina Tornai bridal trunk show and meet the designer at KLEINFELD, 110 W. 20th St., Manhattan; 646-633-4300. The show is by appointment.

Jan. 9-11

BRIDAL REFLECTIONS has the Jim Hjelm bridal trunk show, by appointment only, at 80 Westbury Ave., Carle Place; 516-742-7788.

Jan. 10

ESTELLE'S DRESSY DRESSES puts on a fashion show, 2 p.m., featuring spring/prom gowns and dresses from a variety of designers, including Morrell Maxie, Sherri Hill and La Femme, plus raffles and more; 1600 Broad Hollow Rd. (Route 110), Farmingdale; 631-420-0890.

