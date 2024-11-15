My Little Bestie opens in East Setauket

Walking by My Little Bestie boutique in East Setauket, you’ll spot a playful window display with tote bags, books, puzzles, home decor and character stuffies from popular TV shows. When you open the doors, you'll be welcomed by whimsical, handcrafted 3D glitter butterflies, neon signs, toys and books lining the wooden shelves.

My Little Bestie is a buyback store and gift shop run by Sara DiFalco, of Deer Park. The store, which opened in October, buys and sells gently used children's items like clothes, toys, books and strollers for ages 6 months to 10 years old. The store's gift shop is split 75% new merchandise and 25% thrift shop.

Initially, My Little Bestie was an online store that used Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Poshmark to sell gently used items, "but I noticed the East Setauket area didn’t have a buyback store for parents," explains DiFalco. "So I thought it would be a great idea to bring it here and let them know they don’t have to throw away their items because I would love to buy them."

DiFalco, who has a young daughter, adds, "Sometimes it’s not safe to have someone from Facebook Marketplace come to your home. So I said, 'Why not have a store where all parents can come to and shop and buy back gently used items mostly never worn or only worn once and buy back all the trendy toys that stores have but for less?' "

There is a process for those looking to sell their gently used items to the store.

DiFalco, who worked in retail for a decade, will inspect the item for quality and if it looks at least "pretty much brand-new," she will allow a trade-in. This means you will receive a store credit to be used that day.

The shop also features a section for new toys that are not "pre-loved," or "once loved by a child," says DiFalco.

Prices range from $2 to $200. The store carries luxury brands such as Nuna strollers, Janie and Jack, Burberry for kids and Coach.

My Little Bestie, 248 Main St., East Setauket, 631-800-9800, mylittlebestie.shop