Natalia's Children's Boutique opens in Wantagh

Long Island preschool co-owner Linda Hill has expanded from child care to child wear with the opening of her new store, Natalia's Children's Boutique.

Hill, who opened Natalia’s last fall in Wantagh, says working with kids is a “happy” feeling. The shop is also owned by her daughter Kathleen Regenbogen, a registered labor and delivery nurse.

Named after Hill’s granddaughter, the boutique caters mostly to infants and toddlers, but also carries a line for kids up to age 7. It offers everyday clothing such as layettes (babies first set of clothes), dresses, rompers, shorts, pants, one pieces and sets, pajamas, sweaters and jackets. You’ll also find hats and hair accessories.

Linda Hill, co-owner of Natalia’s children’s boutique, folds clothes in Wantagh on April 8. Credit: Linda Rosier

The other part of the business brings in formal wear, like dresses, tuxedos and suits, appropriate for Communions, baptisms, weddings (flower girl dresses, groomsmen suits, ring bearer suits), holidays and the like. Communion attire is available up to size 14. Add-ons, like veils, shoes and jackets, are also part of Natalia’s inventory.

Hill was inspired to open the boutique by her experiences owning Wind'n Willow Pre-School Learning Center in Massapequa (her "happy place") and by her granddaughter. Whether kids are “learning in my school or trying on a cute little dress or outfit, they feel good about themselves and it builds their self esteem,” she says. It’s a “great feeling" seeing children smile.

Shoppers will find a limited selection of towels, blankets, sippy cups, teethers, bibs, books, frames and toys. Prices for everyday styles range from $6 for hair accessories to $20 and up for clothing; formal wear ranges from $150 to $450.

Hill grew up working at her father’s longtime bakery, Mario’s, in Oceanside, which sold in 2015; the following year, she bought the preschool, which she still owns.

Natalia’s Children’s Boutique is at 1237 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh. It’s open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 516-804-6244, nataliascb.com.