Wellness and spa treatments to refresh for the new year

There’s no better time to renew your mind, body and spirt with a relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatment. Here’s a selection of spas that offer some restorative treatments to start your year off right:

Float at Floatopia Float Spa & Salt Cave

Relax during a floatation therapy session at Floatopia Float Spa & Salt Cave in Dix Hills. Credit: Howard Simmons

Forget your troubles and take a float in a sensory flotation tank at Floatopia in Dix Hills. Filled with 10 inches of water, the tank contains about 1,200 pounds of medical grade Epsom salt, which creates buoyancy, says owner James Michaels. “The water is also heated to the temperature of your skin. It’s about 93 and a half degrees," says Michaels, adding that when you turn off the lights in the soundproofed room you feel like you’re floating in outer space. “A lot of people use it for stress, anxiety relief, as a way to help them boost their creativity.”

If floating’s not your thing, try Floatopia’s salt cave therapy, where you (and up to three more people) sit on zero gravity chairs and sip tea in a room lined with Himalayan salt. A machine grinds salt into a dust that’s blown into the room. “The equivalent of being in there for about 45 minutes is like a week at the beach,” says Michaels. “Some people use it for headaches, arthritis pain, muscle tension or just a way to relax.”

COST: Flotation therapy: $78 ($50 introductory rate) for 60 minutes; $88 for 90 minutes; Salt cave therapy: $35 ($20 introductory) for 45 minutes; Float & salt package $80 for 60 minute float/45 minute salt cave

INFO: Floatopia Float Spa & Salt Cave, 858 E. Jericho Tpke, Dix Hills; 631-824-6188, floatopiawellness.com

Exfoliate at East Wind

Start 2023 with a refreshing facial at East Wind Long Island spa in Wading River. Credit: East Wind Long Island

You can add two new boosters: Trihex-Pro Skin and JLo Beauty Enhancement to any facial at East Wind in Wading River. The Trihex-Pro Skin Booster aims to help produce new elastin and collagen, says Tabitha Silva, East Wind spa’s director of aesthetics.

The nutrient-rich JLo Beauty booster is great for a glowing complexion and plumping up and replenishing your skin, notes Silva. Both enhancements are infused into the skin with the HydraFacial MD machine.

“The machine actually delivers it into the skin deeper than any of our other treatments, getting as close to the dermis as possible without any trauma, or any damage or any downtime,” she explains.

Most East Wind facials 50 minutes or longer also include massaging of the face, shoulders, hands, arms and feet.

COST: Trihex-pro skin booster $85 as an add-on to a 25, 50, or 80 minute facial; JLo Beauty enhancement $85 as an add-on; Basic cleanse facial $130 for 50 minutes

INFO: East Wind Long Island, 5720 NY-25A, Wading River; 631-846-2339, eastwindlongisland.com

Get a Glow at Calla Lily Rose Beauty Spa

Try an oxygen infusion therapy facial for different skin types at Calla Lily Rose Beauty Spa in Westbury. The facial’s four serums work on sensitive skin, acne, hyper pigmentation and anti-aging, says Monique Sylvers, owner of Calla Lilly. “You’ll leave glowing with that facial and it feels amazing,” says Sylvers.

From Calla Lily Rose’s menu of massages, Sylvers recommends the Himalayan salt stone massage, which she describes as, “relaxing, detoxifying and increases circulation.”

COST: Himalayan salt stone massage $125 to $140 for 60 minutes; $180 for 90 minutes; Oxygen infusion therapy facial: $100 for 50 minutes

INFO: Calla Lily Rose Beauty Spa, 1260 Old Country Rd., Suite 15, Westbury; 516-608-0606, callalilyrose.com

Go Laser at Blue Water Spa

Casey Diego-Rosenblatt of Muttontown receives a full-body icoone Roboderm treatment from Rachel Lozina, owner and esthetician at Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Credit: Danielle Silverman

For pregnant women beyond their first trimester straight through to the ninth month, a prenatal massage at Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay might be just what the doctor ordered. “The prenatal massage is a great stress reliever,” says manager Emily Marques, adding that they have four experienced massage therapists on staff.

Unique to Blue Water, try the ultra-relaxing ICOONE laser treatment that can be adjusted to anyone’s specifications, notes Rachel Lozina, who owns the spa. “It’s detoxifying," says Lozina. “You can do it on faces, all skin types, all body types. It’s lymphatic drainage, a combination of cupping, rolfing and deep tissue massage.”

COST: Prenatal massage: $145 for 60 minutes; ICOONE face treatment: $200 for 30 minutes; ICOONE body treatment: $350 for 50 minutes.

INFO: Blue Water Spa, 21 W. Main St., Oyster Bay; 516-584-6800, bluewaterspany.com

Detoxify At Spa Bellezza

Every month at Spa Bellezza in Aquebogue, there are off-the-menu beauty specials, depending on what’s in season, such as locally grown lavender or pumpkin. For January, there’s a detox facial using a charcoal mask. “We include hot stones on the arms, the shoulders and neck,” says owner Tinamarie Dougherty.

For the body, try the hydrating island wrap, which is popular in winter, and includes a full body massage, scalp massage and foot treatment with reflexology points. “It helps improve circulation in the body. It helps exfoliate the skin," Dougherty adds.

COST: Detoxifying facial: $130 for 60 minutes; Hydrating island wrap: $130 for 60 minutes.

INFO: Spa Bellezza, 1116 Main Rd., Aquebogue; 631-779-3773, spabellezzali.com