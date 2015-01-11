Oscar de la Renta bridal trunk show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

THROUGH MARCH 31

WOMEN OF INTEGRITY INC. is asking for donations of recently dry-cleaned, gently worn or new evening gowns and cocktail dresses, along with shoes, evening bags and other prom accessories, for the 2015 Prom Dress Drive Giveaway for high school girls unable to afford an outfit. Drop-off locations and times are listed at womenofintegrityinc.com.

JAN. 15-17

FILLY'S has the Stephen Yearick spring collection evening gown trunk show featuring beaded and embroidered gowns for the bar/bat mitzvah or wedding hostess. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.

JAN. 15-18

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE WEDDING SALON OF MANHASSET is hosting the Oscar de la Renta fall 2015 collection trunk show, Jan. 15-18, and the Maria Elena bridal headpieces and accessories trunk show, Jan. 17-18; 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-869-8455. Both events are by appointment only.

JAN. 15-18

BLOOMINGDALE'S has complimentary facials this week: On Jan. 15 at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, Freeze 24-7 and men's skin care brand Zirh offer free facials (Jan. 16 at Roosevelt Field). On Jan. 16-17 at Roosevelt Field, guests are treated to a La Prairie facial and, on Jan. 17-18, the Laura Mercier flawless facial. Appointments are suggested; call 516-873-2700 for Roosevelt Field events and 631-425-6700 for events at Walt Whitman Shops.

JAN. 16-19

BRIDAL REFLECTIONS hosts the Legends by Romona Keveza trunk show, Jan. 16-18, at the Carle Place salon (80 Westbury Ave.; 516-742-7788). On Jan. 16-19, shop Jovani evening wear trunk show and the Enzoani bridal trunk show at the Massapequa location (3 Broadway; 516-795-2222).

JAN. 29

See the Ines Di Santo 2015 bridal runway show, 7 p.m., at the BRIDAL RELECTIONS' Manhattan salon; 260 Fifth Ave. Guests must reserve a seat by calling 212-764-3040.

SAMPLE SALES

Big savings on women's fall and winter clothing, footwear and accessories, plus some children's items, from L.K. Bennett, Milly (plus children's items), Yoon (plus children items), La Fee Verte, Courtney Simmelkjaer, and Beyond Vintage, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 13-15, at Clothingline Sample Sales, 261 W. 36th St., second floor, Manhattan; 212-947-8748 or clothingline.com.

Coclico: Women's current season and archive footwear styles are up to 80 percent off, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14-15, at 670 Broadway, suite 502, Manhattan.