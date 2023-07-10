Stores for camping, fishing and outdoor gear on Long Island

When Lindsay Murphy wants to get away from it all and escape the endless pinging of her cellphone and other everyday cares, she goes fishing.

“I love the ocean; I love fishing,” says Murphy, 30, who lives in Montauk and works as a mate on a fishing boat. “It’s a nice break from life, when you get to out there; be on the water and be in fresh air.”

Whether it’s deep-water fishing or casting along the shore, taking a hike or camping deep in the woods, summer is an ideal time to experience the great outdoors. Here are some family-run businesses where you can get equipped for your outdoor enjoyment.

White Water Outfitters

208 E. Montauk Hgwy., Hampton Bays

Waterproof shoes for hiking and camping are sold at White Water Outfitters in Hampton Bays. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Murphy shops at White Water Outfitters for all of her fishing supplies. “They do custom rod building,” she says, adding, “They have a really good offshore tackle supply.”

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Opened in 2009 in an old tackle shop, the store moved across the street to its current location six years later, notes Bryce Poyer, who owns the business with his wife, Lisa.

An avid fisherman, Poyer was working in the fishing industry when he decided to set up his own shop.

At White Water Outfitters, you’ll find a wide variety of fishing tackle for local inshore saltwater fishing for striped bass, bluefish and fluke and offshore fishing for tuna.

“We definitely specialize in all things saltwater, but we have a little bit of a freshwater component as well,” says Poyer, noting that local freshwater fish includes trout, largemouth bass and chain pickerel.

“Everything in the saltwater area is going to be on a grander scale than things that you would use for freshwater,” he explains. Freshwater tackle is anything that imitates a fly or mosquito up to a 2- or 3-inch long bait fish and saltwater includes anything that mimics a bait fish that runs 10 to 15 pounds.

Though they also sell live and frozen bait, the bulk of their sales is artificial tackle, which can be reused many times over.

The shop has a complete line of fishing rods, reels, technical clothing, like waterproof waders and deck boots, and foul weather gear, for every type of fishing, from standing on the shoreline or dock to fishing on a large boat. They also carry an assortment of boat-to-bar attire.

Lately, Poyer notes, saltwater fly fishing gear has been in high demand.

“It’s very much the same in form and function to freshwater, but usually made a little better to be corrosion resistant so the salt water doesn’t have ill effects, and just scaled up to be able to catch the fish that live in the water,” he says.

More info: 631-594-3336; whitewateroutiftters.com. Open Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lifestyle Sports

1901 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh

Valerie and Michael Kruter opened Lifestyle Sports, a sporting goods shop in Brooklyn in 1979, and relocated to Wantagh 35 years ago.

Their son Andrew Kruter, who now runs the business with his brother and sister, Brandon and Taylor, says the shop expanded into a larger space next door to accommodate a growing customer base three years ago. Andrew adds the shop is among the largest independent sporting goods stores on Long Island.

In addition to a complete line of clothing and footwear for a sporting lifestyle, the store carries backpacks, duffel bags, flashlights, rain ponchos and hiking shoes.

“While we don’t carry heavy-duty camping gear, like tents and sleeping bags, we do have many of the ancillary items like hiking boots and accessories that campers would need,” says Andrew.

More info: 516-781-8070; lifestylessports.com. Open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp-Site Sport Shop

1877 New York Ave., Huntington Station

Mike Lucatuorto, the assistant manager of Camp-Site Sport Shop in Huntington Station, inside the shop on June 29. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The shop is still located at the same spot as Sweezey’s Camp-Site Sport Shop, which Harold Sweezey opened in 1964. Over the years, it’s become known as just Camp-Site Sport Shop and is now run by the second generation of the Sweezey family.

For camping, you’ll find a variety of tents, from one-man tents to three/four-men tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, compasses, mosquito netting and repellents, rain ponchos and multi-tools.

“We pretty much have a little bit of everything that’s involved in camping,” says Mike Lucatuorto, assistant store manager.

For camp cooking, there are camp stoves, different types of fuel, coolers, drinkware, knives, knife sharpeners, machetes (for cutting wood), and pocketknives. “When you’re out in the woods or campgrounds, having a pocketknife is always a handy thing to have,” Lucatuorto says.

In their fishing department, there are rods, reels, fly-fishing gear, lures, fishing boots and waders.

“The only thing we don’t carry is live bait,” Lucatuorto says.

More info: 631-271-4969; campsitesportshop.com. Open Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.