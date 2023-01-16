New York City's permanent bracelet trend hits Long Island: Where to find one locally

Melissa Iannucci, 27, an accountant in Port Washington, recently treated herself to a little bling: a pair of delicate gold bracelets. She wears one on each wrist.

“They’re thin and dainty and go with everything,” she says.

She’s never taken them off, and doesn’t plan to. Ever. These accessories are meant to stay put.

Permanent bracelets, which first picked up steam in New York City, are now a hot Long Island trend, one fueled by Instagram and TikTok as well as word-of-mouth. These shiny accessories don’t come with clasps. Chains are zapped in place – as in, laser-welded – around wrists or ankles in a quick and painless process that takes a few minutes.

Permanent bracelets are designed to last, but longevity may vary based on your lifestyle. “I don’t have to think about what jewelry I’m putting on,” says Iannucci, who’s among the rising roster of permanent jewelry fans experiencing welded bliss. “They’re very low-maintenance.”

And very popular, as seen by the increase in shops across Suffolk and Nassau counties offering them. Forever jewelry reportedly first popped up in shops and on wrists in 2017 in NYC.

At Hitch, a Babylon lifestyle boutique offering an array of permanent jewelry in 14-carat gold and sterling silver, shop owner Joseph DeBello, 36, calls his collection “Forever Fused.”

“We’ve been fusing bracelets for over three years,” he says, adding that he’s worn one in silver and in gold himself for that long.

"The reason why it's becoming so trendy right now is because we were lacking that connection for so long, being isolated from each other and now people are coming together and wanting that bond so they can remember they're always connected," says DeBello.

The process is simple: you choose a chain (silver or gold), the jeweler measures it, and it is laser-welded closed.

Along with the convenience of forever jewelry, affordability is another plus. Depending on the quality of silver and gold, pieces typically run between $50 and $150.

Joseph Daniel has run the Diamond Boutique in Port Washington for 17 years. He introduced permanent bracelets about two months ago.

“For me, it’s something new and interesting,” he says, adding that the trendy, no-hassle pieces caught on overnight. “Everyone has been asking for them – girls and grandmothers.”

THE NEW FRIENDSHIP BRACELET

Permanent bracelets are often used to mark special relationships and bonds. Paige Restivo, 28, who opened her Shop Paige NY retail shop in Greenvale in 2021, views permanent jewelry as “an evolution of friendship bracelets.”

Embroidery floss wristbands made at summer camp and sleepovers have given way to more elegant gold and silver accessories.

Restivo launched a line of permanent bracelets in November on Black Friday. Business has been booming since. She has had individuals, mothers and daughters, best friends, and couples come in to get zapped.

While bold statement necklaces command attention, permanent bracelets send their own subtle messages.

These bracelets are symbolic,” Restivo says. “We’re best friends. We’re partners. We’re a couple. We’re welded. We’re forever.”

Restivo pauses, then adds an essential point, “They’re also easily cut off with a pair of sharp scissors if needed.”

Ask Sami V. Saatchi, 42, owner of the long-running SVS Fine Jewelry in Oceanside. He launched a “Get Linked” line of permanent bracelets about a year ago.

He wore one himself until he had to go through a battery of tests for allergies. His doctor asked him to remove it. “I took it off in advance,” he says. “I need to have it welded back on.”

Saatchi’s firsthand experience reflects a frequently asked question about whether a permanent bracelet will interfere with medical tests. Situations vary, so shop owners advise you to check with your physician in advance.

The SVS website notes that they’ve “never had a problem” at airports. “Generally, delicate jewelry never needs to be removed when going through airport security.”

Tiffani Albergo, 19, a student at Nassau Community College who got a permanent bracelet two months ago, addressed another common query: Does getting zapped hurt?

“No, not at all,” she says. “They cover your wrist with a leather patch.”

At SVS, there’s usually a party vibe when a customer gets linked up with a permanent bracelet, according to Saatchi. “It’s always such a happy occasion. People are taking pictures and videos,” he says. “Jewelry is about marking moments.”

DeBello echoes that sentiment. At Hitch, as he fuses a chain together he encourages his customers to make a wish when they see the spark – a sweet riff on a birthday candle.

Samantha Guinta, 33, a Long Island sonographer, has five permanent bracelets from Hitch – two that mark special friendships and three more, she says, “because I’m obsessed.”

Five bracelets, five wishes. But hers, she confides, is always the same. “I wish for health and happiness.” That’s something we all want to last forever.