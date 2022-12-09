Mother-daughter duo own kids' spa Pretty Little Princess By Journei in Amityville 

When Journei Mone’t was 5, she and her mother would go to a salon in West Babylon to get their nails done together. But they soon realized it wasn’t exactly catered toward children.

“Journei was so short in size that she would have to stand in the pedicure tub,” explains her mother, Ti’ Asia. “I used to joke and say I’m going to open a kids’ salon so the chairs will fit them just right. And we did just that.”

The Amityville mother and daughter are now the CEOs of Pretty Little Princess By Journei, a children’s spa for ages 3 to 14 that opened as a brick-and-mortar location last November. The business began as a traveling spa. The Amityville “Spa Suite” offers a variety of services and packages for kids.

“My favorite is facials,” Journei, a fourth grader at Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School, says.

Visitors are greeted with the scent of a candle made by Journei, called “Pink Candy,” and when music is played, it’s usually kid-friendly Kidz Bop, Sophia Grace or That Girl Lay Lay. The royal treatment is also taken quite seriously. Patrons are given pink silk robes and tiaras to wear and mini thronelike chairs are available to sit in.

“Once they step through the door, it is their world,” Ti’ Asia says of the children who visit Pretty Little Princess. “Everything is their size and they can touch pretty much everything in there.”

Ti’ Asia and five staff members do the pedicures and facials and age-appropriate makeup can be applied when requested. Journei also films a Tik Tok for all customers.

“Our most popular service is the BFF spa day where two little girls get to enjoy each spa station together while drinking sparkling cider or pink lemonade in a flute glass,” Ti’ Asia notes.

Per-person prices are $40 for a Tiny Princess Spa Day, $60 for a Regular Spa Day and $100 for a BFF Spa Day.

Pretty Little Princess is located at 121 West Oak St., in Amityville. Open by appointment Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The spa is closed on Sunday and Monday; 631-480-0569, prettylittleprincess7.com.