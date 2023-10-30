Pumpkin beauty treatments to try on Long Island this fall
Pumpkin isn't just popular in lattes; the orange fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit) seems to be the starring beauty salve this fall and there are limited edition specials galore from pumpkin-based facials to body wraps and scrubs to hair treatments. Pumpkin is a pleasant, effective ingredient and now is the time to get slathered in it.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Facial
Where Skin by Mish Studio
Cost $120
More info 175 Orinoco Dr., Floor 2, Brightwaters, 631-245-0422, michelleloehleskin.wixsite.com/mysite
Yum, this fall special, one-hour mega-facial includes dermaplaning (normally a $35 add-on), a cinnamon spice enzyme exfoliation, a steam and ice globe massage and, tah-dah, a luscious pumpkin mask which, says aesthetician and studio owner Michelle Loehle, “Works wonders on all skin types. It’s loaded with antioxidants like vitamin A, C and E.” She adds if you’re looking for “radiant and smooth” skin, this might be for you. And who isn’t?
Pumpkin Pie Sugar Scrub
Where Scrubz Body
Cost $26-$36
More info 245 Main St., Farmingdale, scrubzbody.com
Take your dessert in the shower (calorie free) with this lush, limited-edition sugar scrub boasting seven different types of oils including coconut, jojoba and aloe vera imbued with the luscious scent of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon — the ultimate pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin Luxe Body Melt
Where Red Hots Spa
Cost $125-$150
More info 1500 Old Northern Blvd., second floor, Roslyn, 516484-8267. Red Hots Spa at the Garden City Hotel, 45 7th St., Garden City, 516-663-7600, redhotsspa.com
Pumpkin-infused essential oils are an ingredient in this seasonal stress-busting body treatment that targets increased circulation with massage after which clients are cocooned and receive a soothing scalp massage with dry hair oil. “You are left with intensely hydrated skin and a deep sense of relaxation,” says spa co-owner Elain Bezold. “It’s a warm and fuzzy fall treatment."
Pumpkin Spice Replenishing Treatment
Where Pink Glam Suite
Cost $35
More info Bay Shore, pinkglamsuite.com
This add-on hair treatment combats hair shedding and dryness, “that is often experienced in the fall,” says hairstylist and home-based salon owner Crystal Marshall. She whips up her own brew that includes hair bonding product Olaplex along with pumpkin seed oil, clove and cinnamon. “It’s a way to start your hair on a fresh, clean slate, and, to me, it’s kind of a heavenly nostalgic scent.”