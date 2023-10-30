Pumpkin beauty treatments to try on Long Island this fall

Pumpkin isn't just popular in lattes; the orange fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit) seems to be the starring beauty salve this fall and there are limited edition specials galore from pumpkin-based facials to body wraps and scrubs to hair treatments. Pumpkin is a pleasant, effective ingredient and now is the time to get slathered in it.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Facial

The pumpkin spice latte facial is offered at Mish Studio in Brightwaters. Credit: Skin by Mish Studio

Where Skin by Mish Studio

Cost $120

More info 175 Orinoco Dr., Floor 2, Brightwaters, 631-245-0422, michelleloehleskin.wixsite.com/mysite

Yum, this fall special, one-hour mega-facial includes dermaplaning (normally a $35 add-on), a cinnamon spice enzyme exfoliation, a steam and ice globe massage and, tah-dah, a luscious pumpkin mask which, says aesthetician and studio owner Michelle Loehle, “Works wonders on all skin types. It’s loaded with antioxidants like vitamin A, C and E.” She adds if you’re looking for “radiant and smooth” skin, this might be for you. And who isn’t?

Pumpkin Pie Sugar Scrub

The pumpkin pie sugar scrub is sold at Scrubz Body in Farmingdale. Credit: Scrubz Body

Where Scrubz Body

Cost $26-$36

More info 245 Main St., Farmingdale, scrubzbody.com

Take your dessert in the shower (calorie free) with this lush, limited-edition sugar scrub boasting seven different types of oils including coconut, jojoba and aloe vera imbued with the luscious scent of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon — the ultimate pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin Luxe Body Melt

Try the pumpkin luxe body melt at Red Hots Spa in Roslyn and Garden City. Credit: Red Hots Spa

Where Red Hots Spa

Cost $125-$150

More info 1500 Old Northern Blvd., second floor, Roslyn, 516484-8267. Red Hots Spa at the Garden City Hotel, 45 7th St., Garden City, 516-663-7600, redhotsspa.com

Pumpkin-infused essential oils are an ingredient in this seasonal stress-busting body treatment that targets increased circulation with massage after which clients are cocooned and receive a soothing scalp massage with dry hair oil. “You are left with intensely hydrated skin and a deep sense of relaxation,” says spa co-owner Elain Bezold. “It’s a warm and fuzzy fall treatment."

Pumpkin Spice Replenishing Treatment

Where Pink Glam Suite

Cost $35

More info Bay Shore, pinkglamsuite.com

This add-on hair treatment combats hair shedding and dryness, “that is often experienced in the fall,” says hairstylist and home-based salon owner Crystal Marshall. She whips up her own brew that includes hair bonding product Olaplex along with pumpkin seed oil, clove and cinnamon. “It’s a way to start your hair on a fresh, clean slate, and, to me, it’s kind of a heavenly nostalgic scent.”