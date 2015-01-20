Rent the Runway sample sale and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Through Jan. 25

MIEKA hosts the Paula Varsalona special occasion dresses and gowns trunk show (designer visits on Jan. 24); Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 516-367-8755. Discount offered on show orders.

Jan. 20-24

Events at BLOOMINGDALE'S Roosevelt Field: On Jan. 20, find a new look for spring with complimentary makeup application and eyebrow styling from Lancôme's Nicole Martin and team (516-873-2800). On Jan. 22, get a free Sunday Riley spa treatment mini-facial, noon-6 p.m., at the Space NK shop; get a gift with your purchase of $250 or more (one per customer, while supplies last; 516-873-2700). Then, Jan. 23-24, Lab Series Skincare for Men treats guests to a facial (516-873-2853). Appointments are suggested for all events.

Jan. 22-24

FILLY'S is hosting the Carol Peretz trunk show with the designer, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The collection features day dresses, cocktail clothes and evening gowns in soft silhouette fabrics for hostess or guest; 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.

Jan. 23

Mathilde Thomas, co-founder of Caudalie, shares skin-care tips and answers customer questions, 3-6 p.m., at SEPHORA in Manhattan. Guests can get a free Caudalie mini-facial, 1-7 p.m. (appointments suggested); 10 Columbus Circle; 212-823-9383.

Jan. 23-24

Winter Beauty at Nordstrom Explore the latest skin-care serums, oils, scented lotions and creams and more at Roosevelt Field. Shoppers receive an exclusive cosmetic bag with purchase of $125 or more in beauty or fragrance products; 516-746-0011.

Jan. 24

96FOREST in Locust Valley holds a book signing with legendary designer Halston’s niece, Lesley Frowick, hosted by famed Long Island socialite Cornelia Guest and well-known home designer Jeffrey Bilhuber from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; RSVP 516-671-1620.

Jan. 25

Stop by Martha Stewart's Wedding Party to hear from industry experts, including designer Zac Posen, meet vendors, view bridal fashions and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, Manhattan. Tickets, starting at $75, are available at the door or online; weddingpartynewyork.com, 212-327-0100.

Sample sale

RENT THE RUNWAY: Gently worn designer dresses and accessories by Elizabeth & James, Shoshanna, Badgley Mischka and more are up to 90 percent off, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 23-24; and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, at 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.